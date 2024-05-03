Taking On The World

Andrew Mangiapane has been named to Team Canada’s roster for the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championship.

He joins Martin Pospisil (Slovakia) as the two Flames representatives.

Flames Director of Media Relations and Communications Sean Kelso will be attending, as he looks to win back-to-back gold medals as the team’s media relations guru.

Mangiapane, meanwhile, was named the tournament MVP back in 2021, finishing the event with 11 points (7G, 4A) as Canada knocked off Finland to win the ultimate prize.

No. 88 missed the first three games of the event due to COVID quarantine requirements – but was an absolute force the rest of the way, tying for the tournament lead in goals and helping Canada to a 6-0-1 record with him in the lineup, including a thrilling OT decision in the gold-medal game.

Canada opens the tournament on May 11 when they go head-to-head with Great Britain at 4:20 a.m. MT.

Pospisil’s Slovaks kick things off a day earlier, facing off with Germany at 8:20 a.m. MT.

The tournament runs through May 26, when the gold, silver and bronze hardware will be handed out in Prague, Czechia.