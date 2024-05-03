Taking On The World

Mangiapane named to Team Canada's roster for the IIHF World Hockey Championship

Mangiapane_Worlds_1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Andrew Mangiapane has been named to Team Canada’s roster for the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championship.

He joins Martin Pospisil (Slovakia) as the two Flames representatives.

Flames Director of Media Relations and Communications Sean Kelso will be attending, as he looks to win back-to-back gold medals as the team’s media relations guru.

Mangiapane, meanwhile, was named the tournament MVP back in 2021, finishing the event with 11 points (7G, 4A) as Canada knocked off Finland to win the ultimate prize.

No. 88 missed the first three games of the event due to COVID quarantine requirements – but was an absolute force the rest of the way, tying for the tournament lead in goals and helping Canada to a 6-0-1 record with him in the lineup, including a thrilling OT decision in the gold-medal game.

Canada opens the tournament on May 11 when they go head-to-head with Great Britain at 4:20 a.m. MT.

Pospisil’s Slovaks kick things off a day earlier, facing off with Germany at 8:20 a.m. MT.

The tournament runs through May 26, when the gold, silver and bronze hardware will be handed out in Prague, Czechia.

Mangiapane_Brown_Worlds

Team Canada Roster

Skaters

8
Forward
L
Scarborough, ON
Pittsburgh (NHL)
9
Forward
L
Vancouver, BC
Boston University (HE)
11
Forward
L
Nobleton, ON
Columbus (NHL)
13
Forward
L
Toronto, ON
Seattle (NHL)
14
Forward
R
Edmonton, AB
Utah (NHL)
19
Forward
L
London, ON
Seattle (NHL)
20
Forward
L
Toronto, ON
Utah (NHL)
22
Forward
R
Whitehorse, YT
Buffalo (NHL)
71
Forward
L
Lethbridge, AB
Ottawa (NHL)
88
Forward
L
Bolton, ON
Calgary (NHL)
91
Forward
R
Bay Roberts, NL
New Jersey (NHL)
98
Forward
R
North Vancouver, BC
Chicago (NHL)
3
Defence
L
Fort Saskatchewan, AB
Anaheim (NHL)
4
Defence
L
Cranbrook, BC
Buffalo (NHL)
21
Defence
L
Sherwood Park, AB
Montréal (NHL)
24
Defence
L
Toronto, ON
Seattle (NHL)
25
Defence
L
Mississauga, ON
Buffalo (NHL)
55
Defence
R
St. Albert, AB
St. Louis (NHL)
78
Defence
R
Melville, SK
Columbus (NHL)

Goaltenders

30
Goaltender
L
Winnipeg, MB
St. Louis (NHL)
35
Goaltender
L
Burlington, ON
New Jersey (NHL)
50
Goaltender
L
Richmond Hill, ON
St. Louis (NHL)

Staff

President & Chief Executive Officer
Thunder Bay, ON
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice-President of Strategy
Saint John, N.B.
Senior Vice-President of Hockey Operations
Creston, B.C.
General Manager
Brampton, Ont.
Associate General Manager
Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Player Relations Advisor
Regina, Sas
Management Group
Sarnia, Ont
Head Coach
Nicolet, Que.
Assistant Coach
Flin Flon, MB
Assistant Coach
Summerside, PE
Assistant Coach
Toronto, ON
Video Coach
Calgary, Alta.
Goaltending Consultant
Penticton, B.C.
Strength and Conditioning Coach
Ennismore, Ont.
Massage Therapist
Schmerikon, SUI
Equipment Manager
Oshawa, Ont.
Equipment Manager
Airdrie, Alta.
Team Physician
Pointe-Claire, Que.
Athletic Therapist
Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Athletic Therapist
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Manager, Hockey Operations
Bathurst, N.B.
Manager, Hockey Operations
Winnipeg, Man.
Media Relations
Vancouver, B.C.
Media Relations
Hamilton, Ont.

News Feed

'Be Our Seventh Player'

'It Would Mean Everything'

Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 1

'Excited For It'

'Cheer On Our Future Flames'

Kylington Named Masterton Finalist

'Feels Like Home'

'Future Stars'

'Completely Different Player'

'Feel Good In My Paint'

Wranglers Round 2 Schedule Set

Wranglers Sweep Roadrunners

NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 7

Sportsnet & Flames Announce 11-Year Broadcast Extension

Wolf Shines In Game 1 Win For Wranglers

'Come Work Hard'

'I Like Our Character'

Registration Open For Johnny's Elites Camp