2024 Draft Lottery Information Guide

Who doesn't love playing the lottery?

And for the Flames, their 5% odds of striking it big tonight are a whole better than Lloyd Christmas and "all that one-in-a-million" talk with Mary Swanson.

Here, the probabilities don't matter in that moment. When Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly begins turning over the cards - No. 10, then 9 - Flames fans everywhere will collectively be holding their breath.

In the end, it's about hope.

The possibilities.

Curious how it all works?! Click here to download the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery Information Guide, which features odds and lookup tables for the event (by both combination ID and team sequence).