2024 Draft Lottery Information Guide

Odds and lookup tables for each team now available

20240507_Lottery
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Who doesn't love playing the lottery?

And for the Flames, their 5% odds of striking it big tonight are a whole better than Lloyd Christmas and "all that one-in-a-million" talk with Mary Swanson.

Here, the probabilities don't matter in that moment. When Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly begins turning over the cards - No. 10, then 9 - Flames fans everywhere will collectively be holding their breath.

In the end, it's about hope.

The possibilities.

Curious how it all works?! Click here to download the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery Information Guide, which features odds and lookup tables for the event (by both combination ID and team sequence).

2024 Draft Lottery Information Guide
- 0.74 MB
Download 2024 Draft Lottery Information Guide

Draft Lottery Participants

(Fewest Points to Most)

Odds

San Jose Sharks

18.5%

Chicago Blackhawks

13.5%

Anaheim Ducks

11.5%

Columbus Blue Jackets

9.5%

Montreal Canadiens

8.5%

Utah

7.5%

Ottawa Senators

6.5%

Seattle Kraken

6.0%

Calgary Flames

5.0%

New Jersey Devils

3.5%

Buffalo Sabres

3.0%

Philadelphia Flyers

2.5%

Minnesota Wild

2.0%

Pittsburgh Penguins *

1.5%

Detroit Red Wings

0.5%

St. Louis Blues

0.5%

News Feed

'Can You Imagine?'

Axel Hurtig Signs With Hitmen

What Are The Odds?!

Wranglers Fall In OT

Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 2

Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!

Game Won

Taking On The World

'Be Our Seventh Player'

'It Would Mean Everything'

Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 1

'Excited For It'

'Cheer On Our Future Flames'

'I Have Stability Again'

Kylington Named Masterton Finalist

'Feels Like Home'

'Future Stars'

'Completely Different Player'