'He’s Leaving A Great Legacy'

Gerry ‘Gus’ Thorson left a lasting impact on many.

The former Flames equipment manager passed away last Oct. 26 at the age of 65, leaving a legacy not only with the Flames organization, but the entire city.

He had a strong love for the game and compassion to help others, no matter the circumstance.

“He was funny and his work ethic was second to none,” Flames Equipment Manager Mark DePasquale said. “When I got here that’s what the work ethic was and I pass that on to my guys now. Gus showed me the way here and that’s what we have today.

“If anyone was looking for something around town, I sent everyone Gus’ way. There was nobody else that did a better job at repairs. Similar to Bearcat (Flames renowned trainer Jim 'Bearcat' Murray), it’s a tight community. Hockey is a small world. Everyone knew who Gus was, you’d go to WinSport and it’s the first face you would see, every day. He usually had his dog with him and that was just Gus.”

Before joining the Flames organization, Thorson spent a decade with Team Canada’s national program and was the head equipment manager for their squad at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

He then spent 11 years with the Flames from 1999 to 2010, and later opened and operated out of the Breakaway Sports Repair shop located in WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre.

Back during the Flames ’04 run, as the team was battling their way to the Stanley Cup Final, he made sure to do his part.

“Gus slept at the ’Dome,” Flames General Manager Craig Conroy said with a laugh. “He was protecting the locker-room, protecting our gear. He was 100% in and always in a good mood, always took care of me and the boys.

“We had such a great run in ’04 and he was right there all the way. The team doesn’t do what it did without all the people and support staff and he was a key figure for us. That’s why I think he stayed and slept there to make sure everything was okay and do whatever it was to try and get us over the hump. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen but it wasn’t for a lack of work on Gus’ part.”