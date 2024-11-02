'He’s Leaving A Great Legacy'

Flames share memories of the legendary Gus Thorson

thorsonmain
By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

Gerry ‘Gus’ Thorson left a lasting impact on many.

The former Flames equipment manager passed away last Oct. 26 at the age of 65, leaving a legacy not only with the Flames organization, but the entire city.

He had a strong love for the game and compassion to help others, no matter the circumstance.

“He was funny and his work ethic was second to none,” Flames Equipment Manager Mark DePasquale said. “When I got here that’s what the work ethic was and I pass that on to my guys now. Gus showed me the way here and that’s what we have today.

“If anyone was looking for something around town, I sent everyone Gus’ way. There was nobody else that did a better job at repairs. Similar to Bearcat (Flames renowned trainer Jim 'Bearcat' Murray), it’s a tight community. Hockey is a small world. Everyone knew who Gus was, you’d go to WinSport and it’s the first face you would see, every day. He usually had his dog with him and that was just Gus.”

Before joining the Flames organization, Thorson spent a decade with Team Canada’s national program and was the head equipment manager for their squad at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

He then spent 11 years with the Flames from 1999 to 2010, and later opened and operated out of the Breakaway Sports Repair shop located in WinSport’s Markin MacPhail Centre.

Back during the Flames ’04 run, as the team was battling their way to the Stanley Cup Final, he made sure to do his part.

“Gus slept at the ’Dome,” Flames General Manager Craig Conroy said with a laugh. “He was protecting the locker-room, protecting our gear. He was 100% in and always in a good mood, always took care of me and the boys.

“We had such a great run in ’04 and he was right there all the way. The team doesn’t do what it did without all the people and support staff and he was a key figure for us. That’s why I think he stayed and slept there to make sure everything was okay and do whatever it was to try and get us over the hump. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen but it wasn’t for a lack of work on Gus’ part.”

gus4

Flames captain Mikael Backlund spent one season with Thorson, his last year with the team, and fondly remembers him for the man he was off the ice.

“He was always super nice, coming in as a rookie he took care of me and helped out with everything I needed,” Backlund said. “Even over the years, coming into the pro shop at WinSport, I would always say hi to him and he would greet me with a smile, he was always good to me.

“You could tell he was always excited to catch up.”

Everyone around the city knew how much of a wizard Thorson was - there wasn’t anything he couldn’t repair. Shoulder pads, gloves, goalie pads, you name it and he would have a quick fix with a smile on his face.

“I would only let Gus do my skates, you get comfortable with a person and talk to them to ‘hey can you do this’ and instantly it was done,” Conroy explained. “He was a master at fixing, he never got rid of equipment, he could fix literally everything.

“Trainers have hard job and we as players can be grouchy but Gus was always in a good mood, loved golf and baseball and when you talked to him it was easy to be around him. I’d go to WinSport all the time and couldn’t wait to see him. I couldn’t believe how busy he was up there and he would be like ‘Craig, I can’t talk anymore, you’re talking too much.’”

gus1

Stories were quickly shared over social media after news of his passing, showcasing how appreciative many were for his care, attention to detail, and for being all-around great human being.

His impact even stretched overseas to Sweden.

“My hometown team in Sweden, our equipment manager there actually got to come over with the team for the Macs tournament and he would praise Gus for how much he took care of him,” Backlund recalled. “He always said ‘Gus was so great and gave me Crown Royal’ with a big smile. Every year now, I have to bring Crown Royal home to him, he’ll always remind me, too.

“As soon as a I heard the news I texted him right away to let him know of his passing … That’s something I’ll always think about, the two of them enjoying their Crown Royal together.”

Thorson will be remembered for being a family man, while also treating others like family - from the players he worked with during his time with the Flames, to the countless people stopping by his shop.

“He’s leaving a great legacy,” Backlund said. “He was with the Flames for a long time and the work he did in his shop was amazing. I’m sad about his passing and send my best to his family and friends. He created a great legacy that a lot of people will remember.”

ThorsonStix

