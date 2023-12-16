5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning

1. Last Time Out

In the end, the solo point was of little comfort.

In fact, through the eyes of shorthanded goalscorer Blake Coleman, it was a game they "should've" locked up long before the breakaway showcase.

But didn't.

Now, the Flames return home from a three-game getaway with two of a possible six points following back-to-back extra-time defeats – the first, a 6-5 overtime loss to the defending Cup champs, before dropping that crucial 3-2 decision in a shootout in their last outing, Thursday, to the Minnesota Wild.

"This was a good game. Probably for both sides, I would say," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of the shootout setback. "I thought we had a slow first 10 minutes but when I liked our game from that point forward. I felt like we deserved the extra point tonight."

Indeed, the Flames have little to hang their heads about when it comes to Thursday’s performance. They put up 37 shots – tied for the fourth-highest output of the campaign – and thoroughly took over the game after a sluggish opening frame.

Yegor Sharangovich had a goal and an assist to lead the way offensively, before notching a beauty in the skills contest to improve to 3-for-4 on the season in that department. Coleman had Calgary’s other marker in regulation, putting him only one goal shy (nine) of Sharangovich for the team lead.

Dan Vladar was stellar between the pipes, rejecting 30 shots in regulation and OT, before turning aside two of four in the shootout, including a spellbinding ‘scorpion’ save on Frederick Gaudreau.

But it wasn't enough, as Elias Lindholm, Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri were all stopped by Filip Gustavsson.