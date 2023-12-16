'Playing With Confidence'

Sharangovich brings a four-game goal-scoring streak into clash with Lightning

231216_Sharangovich2
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

He’s aptly nicknamed ‘Sharky’ in the Flames dressing room.

And Yegor Sharangovich can smell blood in the water.

The Calgary forward brings a four-game goal-scoring streak back to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight, as his Flames open a quick two-game homestand against the Lightning. Get tickets

After lighting the lamp just once in his first 10 games following an off-season move from New Jersey, Sharangovich now finds himself atop the Flames goal-scoring charts with 10 tucks, four of which came on this week’s three-game road trip.

The powerplay delivers as Sharky scores his team-leading 10th

The offensive skill is one thing, but Head Coach Ryan Huska alluded to a different kind of progress recently when asked this morning about whether the 25-year-old sniper has taken a step in his game.

“Yup he has, with puck play for sure,” Huska said. “I know every time we talk about him, my messaging’s always been ‘we just keep working on getting him stronger on the puck,’ and I feel like he’s doing that now, like there’s second and third efforts that you see from him.

“He’s playing with confidence now, and he’s putting himself in positions where he can shoot.”

And shoot, he has.

Sharangovich has been a revelation in the shootout

Sharangovich had 11 shots on goal on the road trip, not counting his nasty shootout marker Thursday night in Minnesota (he’s 3/4 in the skills competition this season, by the way).

He’s also been a scoring threat even when the Flames find themselves a man down, tallying three short-handed points in his last five games including a gorgeous goal against his former club Dec. 9.

Those hands! Sharangovich scores a beauty to put the Flames up 1-0

Should Sharangovich tally tonight against the Lightning, he’ll tie a Calgary franchise mark - set in 1980-81 by Kent Nilsson and 1985-86 by Joe Mullen - by owning a five-game goal-scoring run in his first season with the Flames.

It’s the type of streak that could help Sharangovich set another personal best - he’s on pace to eclipse his career-high of 24 goals, set during the 2021-22 campaign with the Devils.

For Huska, Sharangovich’s success comes from competitiveness; a willingness to remain in the battle.

Confidence has a lot to do with it too, though.

“He has a good skill set, he’s got a great shot,” Huska said. “We want him to think like he can be a threat all the time, part of that is making sure that when the puck’s up for grabs, he’s really competitive to get it, keep it, and do something with it.

“When he has it, good things happen, and that’s what it’s been like for him lately.”

Related Content

Pregame Coleman - 16.12.23
3:39

Pregame Coleman - 16.12.23
Pregame Huska - 16.12.23
3:09

Pregame Huska - 16.12.23
Pregame Weegar - 16.12.23
2:45

Pregame Weegar - 16.12.23

News Feed

Say What - 'Take The Puck North'

Say What - 'Take The Puck North'
FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning

FlamesTV Podcast - Storming Past The Lightning
Second Period Surge Pushes Flames Past Lightning

Saturday Night Delight
Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'

Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning - 16.12.23
5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning 16.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning
Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'

Say What - 'He's A Competitive Young Man'
Flames edged 3-2 in shootout by Wild

Point To End Trip
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild 14.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild
Say What - 'Time We Start Picking It Up'

Say What - 'Time We Start Picking It Up'
Weegar scoring at career-high clip for Flames

'Pretty Cool Feeling'
5 Things - Flames @ Wild 14.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Wild
Zary's Hot Hand Continues To Dazzle Fans And Teammates

'Opportunity To Prove Myself'
Say What - 'The Boys Fought Hard'

Say What - 'The Boys Fought Hard'
Flames Battle Hard But Fall To Vegas In OT

Flames Fall In Overtime
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights 12.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights
Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'

Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'
'Play Every Game Same Way'

'Play Every Game Same Way'