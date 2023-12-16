'Playing With Confidence'

Should Sharangovich tally tonight against the Lightning, he’ll tie a Calgary franchise mark - set in 1980-81 by Kent Nilsson and 1985-86 by Joe Mullen - by owning a five-game goal-scoring run in his first season with the Flames.

It’s the type of streak that could help Sharangovich set another personal best - he’s on pace to eclipse his career-high of 24 goals, set during the 2021-22 campaign with the Devils.

For Huska, Sharangovich’s success comes from competitiveness; a willingness to remain in the battle.

Confidence has a lot to do with it too, though.

“He has a good skill set, he’s got a great shot,” Huska said. “We want him to think like he can be a threat all the time, part of that is making sure that when the puck’s up for grabs, he’s really competitive to get it, keep it, and do something with it.

“When he has it, good things happen, and that’s what it’s been like for him lately.”