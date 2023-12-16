'Playing With Confidence'

He’s aptly nicknamed ‘Sharky’ in the Flames dressing room.
And Yegor Sharangovich can smell blood in the water.
The Calgary forward brings a four-game goal-scoring streak back to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight, as his Flames open a quick two-game homestand against the Lightning.
After lighting the lamp just once in his first 10 games following an off-season move from New Jersey, Sharangovich now finds himself atop the Flames goal-scoring charts with 10 tucks, four of which came on this week’s three-game road trip.