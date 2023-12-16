Say What - 'There's Nothing To Save It For'

Blake Coleman on facing his former team tonight:

“They've got a lot of high-end skill. Their powerplay has always been one of the best in the league. You've got to be disciplined against a group like this and you've just got to know who's on the ice. You've got to know when their big guys are out there and manage the game a little bit better, make sure your turnovers are in check. But it's a group we feel like we can go step-for-step with. We need two big points here.”

On the first game after a road trip:

“We've got to have a good response here, obviously. Only getting (one) point on the road trip is a bit of a sour taste, especially with the way we lost those games - we felt like we should've come home with more points. Now, we've just got to handle business at home here. There's no time to have any sort of letdown. We've got to start crawling back quickly. We've got four games here before the break, so there's nothing to save it for.”

On the effort over the past few games:

“The effort's been good. I don't think anybody's disappointed in the effort. ... We felt like we gave away those games. It was our mistakes that ended up costing us. We've got to find ways to eliminate those and keep that same effort and that same compete, and we'll be in a good spot.”