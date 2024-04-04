5 Things - Flames vs. Jets 

1. Last Time Out

The Flames were not happy with their performance in a 5-3 loss to the Ducks Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

That's putting it lightly.

MacKenzie Weegar didn't mince words after the tilt.

"Right from the beginning, there wasn’t too too much from us," he said. "I thought we weren’t committed to playing with structure; a team like that, that plays loose, they’re pretty skilled, you know they can make you pay. I don’t know why we don’t get prepared like it would be against any other top team in the league, it’s a bit disappointing and you know, I’m one of those guys too. It was a disappointing effort tonight."

There was more from the veteran blueliner.

"I’ve said this throughout the year, which is why it’s kind of disappointing tonight, you know I know I personally have more care for the next guy beside me to play better, there’s a lot of guys in this room that can play better for that next guy beside you," he explained. "Tonight, I thought it was one of those games where you take a look in the mirror tonight, it was one of those games. That effort’s not acceptable, especially when we’ve got a younger group now; we’ve got to set the standard now."

Andrei Kuzmenko scored a pair and Yegor Sharangovich had one for Calgary, while Jacob Markstrom got the start in net and finished with 24 saves.

Now, they face one of the top of the teams in the Western Conference looking to get back on track and play the way they know they can - and they expect of themselves.

“I feel like everybody, we've got to look in the mirror and come out better," Markstrom said before the team boarded a flight to the Manitoba capital. "You can't really point fingers. I think everybody could be a few percent better and we've got to play competitive for the rest of the season and the last few games here and not just lay down. We've got to build something for the future and create good habits.”

Following Wednesday's practice, Head Coach Ryan Huska also gave an update on Andrew Mangiapane's chance of suiting up tonight, the forward sidelined of late.

“We'll see. He got through practice today and we'll see how things shake out afterwards here.”