5 Things - Flames vs. Jets 

1. Last Time Out

The Flames were not happy with their performance in a 5-3 loss to the Ducks Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

That's putting it lightly.

MacKenzie Weegar didn't mince words after the tilt.

"Right from the beginning, there wasn’t too too much from us," he said. "I thought we weren’t committed to playing with structure; a team like that, that plays loose, they’re pretty skilled, you know they can make you pay. I don’t know why we don’t get prepared like it would be against any other top team in the league, it’s a bit disappointing and you know, I’m one of those guys too. It was a disappointing effort tonight."

There was more from the veteran blueliner.

"I’ve said this throughout the year, which is why it’s kind of disappointing tonight, you know I know I personally have more care for the next guy beside me to play better, there’s a lot of guys in this room that can play better for that next guy beside you," he explained. "Tonight, I thought it was one of those games where you take a look in the mirror tonight, it was one of those games. That effort’s not acceptable, especially when we’ve got a younger group now; we’ve got to set the standard now."

Andrei Kuzmenko scored a pair and Yegor Sharangovich had one for Calgary, while Jacob Markstrom got the start in net and finished with 24 saves.

Flames.com's Chris Wahl wrote about Kuzmenko Wednesday. Click to read

Now, they face one of the top of the teams in the Western Conference looking to get back on track and play the way they know they can - and they expect of themselves.

“I feel like everybody, we've got to look in the mirror and come out better," Markstrom said before the team boarded a flight to the Manitoba capital. "You can't really point fingers. I think everybody could be a few percent better and we've got to play competitive for the rest of the season and the last few games here and not just lay down. We've got to build something for the future and create good habits.”

Following Wednesday's practice, Head Coach Ryan Huska also gave an update on Andrew Mangiapane's chance of suiting up tonight, the forward sidelined of late.

“We'll see. He got through practice today and we'll see how things shake out afterwards here.”

Coach on late-game tactics, Kuzmenko's rise and more

2. Know Your Enemy

The Jets come into tonight's tilt 4-5-1 in their last 10, but fresh off a 4-3 victory over the Kings April 1 at home.

The win snapped a six-game losing skid for Winnipeg.

Cole Perfetti opened the scoring in the first before the visitors took a 2-1 lead in the second. Former Flames centre Sean Monahan knotted things up before the teams swapped another two goals in the middle stanza, Josh Morrissey knotting it up again before the intermission.

Perfetti - who was the first star of the game, also adding a helper - notched the game-winner at 13:05 of the third period.

“We created lots as a line, scored lots as a line,” Perfetti told NHL.com after. "So, that felt really good. I was just really happy that I could contribute and help get back into that. I missed that for a little bit. It just feels really good to get back and help this team win.”

Kyle Connor also had a big night with three assists, while Laurent Brossoit got the win with 25 saves.

Head coach Rick Bowness applauded the line of Perfetti, Monahan and Connor for their performance in the victory.

"Well, we get a much-needed win, so I'm very happy about that,” he said. “Obviously, the (Sean) Monahan line (with Perfetti and Connor) had a big night for us. That made the difference in the game."

In other Jets news, another former Flames forward - Tyler Toffoli - was on the ice for practice Wednesday after battling the flu and is expected to play tonight, while the team disclosed Nino Niederreiter will be out at least a week after being cut on the leg against the Kings.

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.2%
29th
Jets
17.9%
23rd
Penalty Kill
Flames
81.7%
9th
Jets
76.7%
25th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.71%
16th
Jets
51.66%
8th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.50%
21st
Jets
50.73%
16th

3. Fast Facts

Sharknado:

With his tally on Tuesday against Anaheim, Yegor Sharangovich is now just one goal away from joining Kent Nilsson (40 in 1979-80), Michael Cammalleri (39 in 2008-09), Lanny McDonald (34 in 1981-82), Bob MacMillan (31 in 1977-78) and Hakan Loob (30 in 1983-84) as the sixth player in Flames history to record 30 or more goals in their first season with the club. Sharangovich’s 29 goals are tied with Blake Coleman for the most among all Flames skaters so far this campaign.

Hey, I Know You ...

Jets centre Sean Monahan spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career as a member of the Flames after being drafted sixth-overall during the 2013 draft. Monahan’s 656 games in a Flames sweater are the ninth-most in franchise history, and the Brampton, Ont., product recorded 212 goals and 250 assists for 462 points during his time in Calgary. Jets recent acquisition Tyler Toffoli spent 119 games in a Flames sweater, scoring 45 goals and 51 assists for 96 points and was teammates with Monahan in Calgary during the second half of the 2021-22 season. Winnipeg blueliner Josh Morrissey was born in Calgary and coming into today’s game has skated in 26 contests against his hometown team.

🏒 Stick tap to Flames PR guru Jordan Bay for these tidbits

4. Did You Know

The Flames' 5.50 goals-for per-game against the Jets this season is the highest they have against any single opponent during the 2023-24 campaign. The last time the Flames had a higher goals-for per-game against a single opponent was during the 2021-22 season when they registered 6.00 goals-for per-game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Andrei Kuzmenko

With two goals on Tuesday night against Anaheim, Andrei Kuzmenko has now registered six points over his last three games (4G, 2A) with three consecutive two-point nights. Kuzmenko recorded his third multi-goal game as a member of the Flames, which is the most among all Calgary players since he made his team debut on Feb. 6.

"I want to help this team"

Jets - Kyle Connor

The Jets forward is one of those guys who seems to always have solid games against the Flames and he's coming off a three-point night.

