Say What - 'Last Game Wasn't Acceptable'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the challenges presented by the Jets:

“A lot. They're one of the elite teams in the league. Powerplay is very good (and) that's one thing we've always got to make sure we're aware of when we play against them. And then we have to make sure we're really good with the puck. That's another thing, where we don't want to give them opportunities off the rush. They're going to get some, because they have some really good players that have a lot of skill. But the part that I like about this game more than anything is we have to stick with our game against a team that's very consistent in how they play. So, we want to make sure that we're matching that standard tonight.”

On avoiding being eliminated from postseason contention tonight:

“We don't talk about it. Players are more aware of things than we are half the time, I find. We've been aware that we're in a real uphill battle for a significant period of time. For us, it has been all year, about the way we have to play and the way we have to prepare for our games, making sure we play to the style we're comfortable with. And we weren't that way in our last game against Anaheim, so we want to have a better night tonight.”

On what he’s learned about his team this season:

“For us - for our staff and our players - we're not there yet for that type of debrief, I wouldn't say. But the one area that has kind of hurt our team and had been good for our team at times this year, has been the consistency. We've been able to string some wins together, but we also haven't been able to stop the bleeding at certain times. That's from game to game, it's from shift to shift - and that's something that, when you're in close games, you have to count on our guys to do things the right way at the right time to end up with the two points instead of losing games by one goal. That's one thing we're focused on and we have to do a better job with, and that includes tonight.”