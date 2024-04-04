Say What - 'Last Game Wasn't Acceptable'

Mikael Backlund on bouncing back tonight:
“For us, about the performance, we know we have to play a lot better than last game. Last game wasn't acceptable. Not even close to our standards. That's our biggest focus point, to come out tonight and play a really solid game - come out and play really hard and competing and then we'll see where it takes us.”
On what’s made the Flames successful against Winnipeg this year:
“I think we made it hard on them. Really good forecheck, pressuring them hard in the D zone, not giving them time and space. They haven't got much off the rush - they're a really good rush team - and I think we've done a really good job with our track from the forwards and our gap from the D. Again, that's going to be key tonight.”
On facing former Flames Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli tonight:
“It's always exciting. The first time you do it, it's a little weird. Now I'm used to it. Spent a lot of time with Mony in Calgary and a couple years with Toff. They're great teammates and players and it will be fun to play against them.”