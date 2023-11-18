5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders

1. Last Time Out

Thursday's tilt had more subplots than your average Game of Thrones episode.

First off - and most importantly - the Flames beat the Canucks 5-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome to run their record to an impressive 4-1-1 in their last six outings.

Beating a divisional opponent - and a Canadian cousin, to boot - is always delicious, but it was made sweeter by the fact that Vancouver was the top team in the Western Conference at puck drop after their torrid start to the season.

Because let's be frank - throwing a little cold water on a red-hot rival is especially satisfying.

Elias Lindholm finished the night with a team-leading three points (1g, 2a) and - at one point - had four points on his ledger before an assist was taken away. Still a fantastic night.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a dandy to bring the C of Red to its feet as No. 10 got himself back on the scoresheet.

Dillon Dube tallied continuing his torrid streak while wearing the iconic Blasty jersey.

The other two goals came courtesy of the blueline, MacKenzie Weegar and Noah Hanifin scoring as defencemen continue to play a big role in Calgary's offence.

And, just for good measure, Jacob Markstrom - while not as busy as Casey DeSmith at the other end of the ice as the Flames outshot the visitors 39-22 - turned in yet another excellent outing.

Oh, and Mr. Dube's tally just so happened to win a couple lucky fans a trip to Vegas as part of Cowboys Casino MInute-To-Win-It promotion.

All in all, not too shabby.

Now they just need to keep this streak going and grab another big two points tonight.

"It’s definitely a confidence boost, for sure," said Hanifin of the victory. "We’ve been playing pretty good hockey here as of late, obviously Vancouver, they’ve been on a roll, they’re a great team; I thought we did a good job of handling them in our own building, getting them on a back-to-back, we played them the right way, grinding them down as the game went along, that’s something we’ve been trying to do lately."