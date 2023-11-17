'Wear Blasty Every Game'

Ask not what you can do for Blasty.

Ask instead what Blasty can do for you.

For Flames forward Dillon Dube, the team's alternate uniform has brought about an uptick in offence that's become a real conversation starter in the dressing room, as well as the wider fan community.

“When you wear all black, you look a little bigger, you look a little meaner," Dube quipped Friday after practice. "It might have a trickle-down effect on everything.”

Thursday’s go-ahead marker against the Canucks was Dube’s ninth goal in a Blasty uniform since the design was revived in 2020-21 as part of the NHL’s Reverse Retro program.

An odd quirk, no doubt, but the type of quirk that players - and their teammates - notice.