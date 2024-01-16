5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes

1. Animal Instincts

Look out, world.

The ‘Texas Tiger’ is on the prowl.

The team’s leading scorer – otherwise known as Blake Coleman – was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week Monday, with four goals and seven points to lead the way in three Flames victories, capped with a 3-1 triumph over the defending Cup champs over the weekend.

“He's been excellent," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of the winger. "We've talked about him a fair bit this year. I think the break, for him, over the course of the summer was a really good thing. It allowed his body to heal up a little bit more and he was able to spend a little more time in the gym and getting himself ready to go. When he came back, he wasn't feeling great yet, but he stuck with it and when you go back to some conversations that we had over the summer, he feels – and he felt - that there was more offensively from him that he could bring to the table. It hasn't really been there like he wanted it to be there for a couple years, so he's found some chemistry with the guys he's played with.

"He's going to the net hard. And when you look at all his goals, they're right around the net-front.

“That's Blake Coleman.

While the goals are coming in bunches – 19 of them, to be exact, surpassing last year’s 82-game total with another half-calendar to play – the fact that he has more than ‘conventional’ snipers such as Mitch Marner, Steven Stamkos and even Connor McDavid, matters little to him, personally.

Sure, the accolades are a nice feather in his helmet – especially “when you're not accustomed to get or hearing about it from people very often,” he concedes.

But most importantly:

“You don't want to lose sight of what makes you the player you are.”

Coleman’s impressive output goes beyond 5-on-5 and the powerplay, where he’s been a recent addition to a resurgent squad that’s looked dangerous and has two goals on five opportunities in the past two nights.

He’s an accomplished penalty killer, too, and is currently second in shorthanded goals with four, behind Simon Holmstrom of the New York Islanders and Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers (5).

“Confidence in general is a big thing in this league and that's why there's a lot of guys that go on streaks,” Coleman said. “They score a lot and things feel good and that's why guys have career years and things like that. The more confidence you have in your all-around game, the more likely you are to keep things like this going. And it certainly helps that our team's playing well. Everybody's playing well. It's not just me going. We have a lot of guys that are producing and playing good hockey right now, and that's what we said all year would be our recipe to win.

“That's why we have been winning.”