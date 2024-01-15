Congrats, Colesy

Blake Coleman named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

CF-Coleman-NHL-2ndStarOTW-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Flames forward Blake Coleman has been named the NHL's Second Star Of The Week for the week ending Jan. 14.

Coleman collected multiple points in all three games, including active three-game goal and multi-point streaks, to rank second in the NHL with 4-3—7 and lead the Flames (20-18-5, 45 points) to a perfect 3-0-0 week.

He started the week by scoring twice in Calgary’s 6-3 come-from-behind victory against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 9, notching the go-ahead game-winning goal in the final 12 minutes of the third period.

On Jan. 11, he tallied 1-2—3 – all in the first period, matching a career high for points in one frame – to spur the Flames to a 6-2 triumph against the Arizona Coyotes, one of the clubs against whom they are battling with in the Western Conference playoff race.

He closed the week by matching a career high (for the second time this season) by extending his goal streak to three games and notching three straight multi-point games for the first time, collecting 1-1—2 in a 3-1 victory against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 13.

The 32-year-old paces Calgary in goals and points this season (19-18—37 in 43 GP) and sits one shy of his third career 20-goal campaign.

