5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

Blasty is back this week as the Flames play three home dates, starting tonight against St. Louis

By Chris Wahl
1. Back In Black

Part II of the Flames’ six-game homestand begins tonight, as the Blues pay their second and final visit of the regular season to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

That faint whinnying sound? That’s just Blasty waiting to take the stage, as the Flames will don their black alternate uniforms for all three home fixtures this week.

It’s the final week, too, before Calgary will pause for the All-Star break, and all three contests for the Flames this week will feature opponents with fewer points than the locals in the overall NHL standings.

And after consecutive frustrating losses, perhaps what the Flames need most is a quick reset.

Monday’s practice was all about looking forward, with defenceman Oliver Kylington’s return to NHL training providing energy and emotion to the entire group as he works his way back, step by step, toward a return to play.

Less emotional, but also important, was the return of Jacob Markstrom to the crease.

The Flames’ No.-1 netminder was unavailable for selection against the Leafs and Oilers, but all signs point toward him being ready and willing if called upon against the Blues.

“I feel really good, excited for (Tuesday),” Markstrom said following Monday’s on-ice session, “nice to be back practicing with the guys.”

Standings-wise, this one counts as a proverbial four-pointer.

Both the Flames and Blues are jockeying for position in a crowded Western Conference wild-card race, with Calgary holding a one-point advantage over their guests ahead of puck drop.

Given what’s at stake, expect both teams to be in tune when the clock hits 7:00 p.m.

It’s gonna be a Blast.

"Excited to come here today and see everyone"

"I feel really good. Excited for tomorrow"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Blues enter Tuesday’s contest one point behind the Flames in the Western Conference standings by virtue of their 3-0 shutout win over the Washington Capitals Saturday.

The victory snapped a three-game skid for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington stopped all 18 shots he faced in goal, while Colton Parayko, Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours all lit the lamp at the other end of the ice.

“As far as I've been here, that's our most complete game from top down,” interim head coach Drew Bannister said of Saturday’s effort. “Our forwards, our defense, our goaltending, powerplay, PK.

“Guys played hard; they played the right way.”

Bannister was named the Blues’ interim bench boss following Craig Berube’s departure in mid-December.

Since he was handed the reins, St. Louis has posted a 9-6-1 record, winning five of Bannister’s first six games in charge.

Tonight’s game kicks off a three-game road trip for the Blues, with tonight’s affair marking only their third road contest since the calendar flipped to 2024.

2023-24 Stats (as of Jan. 22)

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
13.8%
29th
Blues
13.9%
28th
Penalty Kill
Flames
84.3%
4th
Blues
78.0%
T-21st
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.17%
17th
Blues
46.11%
26th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.76%
20th
Blues
44.88%
30th
Game Notes - Flames vs. Blues 23.01.24
- 0.34 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames vs. Blues 23.01.24

3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series:

  • Joel Hofer earned a shutout, making 27 saves for St. Louis back on Oct. 26, a game which the Blues won 3-0.
  • Following tonight’s contest, the two teams will meet once in the Show Me State on Mar. 28.

Did You Know?

  • Flames forward Adam Ruzicka and Blues forward Jordan Kyrou were teammates for two seasons with the OHL’s Sarnia Sting.
  • Kyrou led Sarnia in scoring during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns, while Ruzicka finished fourth and third among team points leaders over those two seasons.
  • Overall, the pair combined for 130 goals over their time together with the Sting.

4. Hockey Talks

Flames captain Mikael Backlund on the organization’s approach to mental health:
“It’s very important that we take care of each other and make sure everyone’s in a good place. It’s a hard league to play in if you’re not doing well off the ice. I’m really proud the way the Calgary Flames have supported Shilly this year and a half, and Dillon now too.”

Tonight’s game is the Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation’s 12th annual Hockey Talks game, part of an effort with select NHL clubs dedicating one of their game nights to bringing awareness to mental health topics and supporting mental health resources.

Follow Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation web and social channels for more information throughout the game.

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Blake Coleman

The Texas Tiger set a new career high Saturday by registering his 39th point of the season.

He comes into Tuesday’s contest with seven points from his last five games, and has failed to hit the scoresheet only twice over his past 11 outings, a span stretching back to Dec. 31.

Coleman also leads all NHL forwards with a +25 rating, having not been on the minus side of the ledger since Dec. 9.

Blues - Jake Neighbours

The Airdrie native scored his 14th goal of the season Saturday against Washington, more than doubling his previous NHL best while also appearing in a new career-high 44th contest with St. Louis this season.

The Blues’ first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Neighbours sits second among St. Louis skaters in goals, while his four powerplay markers are tied for the team lead along with Pavel Buchnevich.

He’s got a pair of multi-goal games on his resume this season, both of which occurred over a four-day span in late November.

