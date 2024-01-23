5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

1. Back In Black

Part II of the Flames' six-game homestand begins tonight, as the Blues pay their second and final visit of the regular season to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

That faint whinnying sound? That’s just Blasty waiting to take the stage, as the Flames will don their black alternate uniforms for all three home fixtures this week.

It’s the final week, too, before Calgary will pause for the All-Star break, and all three contests for the Flames this week will feature opponents with fewer points than the locals in the overall NHL standings.

And after consecutive frustrating losses, perhaps what the Flames need most is a quick reset.

Monday’s practice was all about looking forward, with defenceman Oliver Kylington’s return to NHL training providing energy and emotion to the entire group as he works his way back, step by step, toward a return to play.

Less emotional, but also important, was the return of Jacob Markstrom to the crease.

The Flames’ No.-1 netminder was unavailable for selection against the Leafs and Oilers, but all signs point toward him being ready and willing if called upon against the Blues.

“I feel really good, excited for (Tuesday),” Markstrom said following Monday’s on-ice session, “nice to be back practicing with the guys.”

Standings-wise, this one counts as a proverbial four-pointer.

Both the Flames and Blues are jockeying for position in a crowded Western Conference wild-card race, with Calgary holding a one-point advantage over their guests ahead of puck drop.

Given what’s at stake, expect both teams to be in tune when the clock hits 7:00 p.m.

It’s gonna be a Blast.