Flames Set To Host Hockey Talks Night

The Flames and Flames Foundation will host their 12th annual Hockey Talks game tomorrow night when they host the St. Louis Blues at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available HERE.

The Flames Hockey Talks game is part of an effort with select NHL clubs dedicating one of their game nights to bringing awareness to mental health topics and supporting mental health resources. Follow Flames and Flames Foundation web and social channels for more information throughout the game.

During the game, on the concourse at Section 227, fans will be able to purchase Mystery Pucks for $20. Each puck is signed by a member of the Flames and all proceeds from the sales will be directed to the United Way of Calgary in support of mental health programming.

Flames forward, Jonathan Huberdeau, has invited youth members from the Calgary Mental Health Association to take in the game from his charitable suite, Huby’s Hangout. Huberdeau’s suite offers the opportunity for deserving kids to attend a Flames game, who may not otherwise have the opportunity to do so.

The Flames Foundation has teamed up with charitable partners to provide information on resources available in our community for individuals and families struggling, looking for help or more information on mental health services. Visit www.CalgaryFlamesFoundation.com/HockeyTalks for more information.

A portion of the proceeds from tomorrow night’s Flames Foundation raffle draw will be directed to mental health charities in our community, including the Canadian Mental Health Association. The raffle on Jan. 23 will be a 60/40 draw, continuing the tradition of 60/40 draws on Tuesday night Flames home games. The draw opens tomorrow on Jan. 23 at 9:00 a.m. MT and will close at 11:00 p.m. MT. Early bird prizing will be available. Participants must be over the age of 18 and in Alberta to purchase. AGLC license number 651312.

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, grassroots sports, and education. The Flames Foundation works to help kids play and prosper and since inception has donated over $60 million to southern Alberta charities.