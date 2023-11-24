5 Things - Flames @ Stars

1. Last Time Out

When asked to assess Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators in Nashville, Head Coach Ryan Huska gave a straight forward reply: "I thought we were slow and sloppy."

Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames, while Jacob Markstrom had another excellent outing, stopping 41 shots, in the defeat. Click here to read the full game story.

Now the key is to learn from the loss, and look to get another two points on this four-game road swing in which they rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Kraken to get things rolling.

The Stars are a familiar opponent, with the two clubs meeting fairly recently - back on Nov. 1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Connor Zary scored his first NHL goal early in the tilt to give the Flames the lead but Stars captain Jamie Benn answered back to make it 1-1 after 20. Andrew Mangiapane put the homeside up by one before the Dallas rattled off three straight to lead after the second period. MacKenzie Weegar got one in the third but it finished 4-3 Stars.

Tonight's tilt will take place at th American Airlines Center - a building the Flames have had a lot of success in. Calgary is 5-0-0 in their last five regular-season trips there dating back to the 2019-20 season, outscoring the Stars 23-15 through those contests. Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with eight points (3G, 5A) in that stretch.