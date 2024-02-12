5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

1. Broadway Beckons

All eyes are on the Big Apple, with the prospect of a perfect road trip in sight.

The Flames - or, perhaps, Hyenas - visit the Rangers at Madison Square Garden with an eye on extending their winning streak to five games, and sweeping this four-game road trip that has rejuvenated and re-invigorated the group following the NHL’s All-Star break.

Over the past three games, Calgary has mauled the opposition - outscoring the Bruins, Devils and Islanders 14-6 - and enter tonight’s contest against the Metropolitan Division leaders not as individuals, but as a pack.

"I think everyone’s just kind of adopted that mentality,” forward Blake Coleman said following Sunday’s practice at MSG. “We know what we are, we know what makes us successful, it was just a matter of guys willing to buy in and pay the price, and everyone’s doing it right now.

“I feel like guys are just having fun, and I think that’s where a lot of it’s coming from.”

And it shows: Coleman alluded to the team being looser, deeper, and more cohesive in more than one recent media session.

The smiles at practice, on the bench and in the dressing room are also proof positive of a sense of connection.

And everyone’s chipping in.

Forward Nazem Kadri is tied for the league lead with five assists in the month of February, he figures the best recipe for success - both tonight and in the long term - is by sticking to what’s been working.

“We’ve just got to continue to carry that momentum and understand why we’re having success; that’s playing together,” Kadri said Sunday. “It’s taken some time to figure out, but I think now we’re really starting to get the grasp of it, and it’s been leading to some great results.”

It helps, too, when you’re getting all-world goaltending.

Over his last four starts, Jacob Markstrom has a .954 save percentage to go along with his four wins, all while making 125 saves, a figure good for second-most in the NHL over that span.

The four-game trip has been book-ended with matchups against division leaders; the Bruins six days ago, the Rangers tonight.

But as we’ve also seen over the course of the last week, these Calgary canines are ready to take on all comers.