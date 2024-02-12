5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

The Flames have a road trip sweep in their sights as they visit the Rangers (5 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Broadway Beckons

All eyes are on the Big Apple, with the prospect of a perfect road trip in sight.

The Flames - or, perhaps, Hyenas - visit the Rangers at Madison Square Garden with an eye on extending their winning streak to five games, and sweeping this four-game road trip that has rejuvenated and re-invigorated the group following the NHL’s All-Star break.

Over the past three games, Calgary has mauled the opposition - outscoring the Bruins, Devils and Islanders 14-6 - and enter tonight’s contest against the Metropolitan Division leaders not as individuals, but as a pack.

"I think everyone’s just kind of adopted that mentality,” forward Blake Coleman said following Sunday’s practice at MSG. “We know what we are, we know what makes us successful, it was just a matter of guys willing to buy in and pay the price, and everyone’s doing it right now.

“I feel like guys are just having fun, and I think that’s where a lot of it’s coming from.”

And it shows: Coleman alluded to the team being looser, deeper, and more cohesive in more than one recent media session.

The smiles at practice, on the bench and in the dressing room are also proof positive of a sense of connection.

And everyone’s chipping in.

Forward Nazem Kadri is tied for the league lead with five assists in the month of February, he figures the best recipe for success - both tonight and in the long term - is by sticking to what’s been working.

“We’ve just got to continue to carry that momentum and understand why we’re having success; that’s playing together,” Kadri said Sunday. “It’s taken some time to figure out, but I think now we’re really starting to get the grasp of it, and it’s been leading to some great results.”

It helps, too, when you’re getting all-world goaltending.

Over his last four starts, Jacob Markstrom has a .954 save percentage to go along with his four wins, all while making 125 saves, a figure good for second-most in the NHL over that span.

The four-game trip has been book-ended with matchups against division leaders; the Bruins six days ago, the Rangers tonight.

But as we’ve also seen over the course of the last week, these Calgary canines are ready to take on all comers.

See all the highlights from Calgary's 5-2 matinee victory Saturday

2. Know Your Enemy

The Rangers have been idle since a 4-3 overtime triumph Friday night in Chicago, but enter tonight’s contest with a 33-16-3 record, a total good enough to hold a four-point lead atop the Metropolitan Division.

Mika Zibanejad played OT hero for the Blueshirts Friday, and like the Flames, New York enters tonight’s matchup riding a four-game winning streak.

They offer a balanced attack - only six of the Rangers’ top 10 scorers are forwards, but at the top lies sniper Artemi Panarin, whose 31 goals are tied for the sixth-most in the NHL.

Madison Square Garden has also proved a difficult place for visiting teams to earn points this season.

The Rangers are 17-7-0 at home, and in that matchup-friendly environment, they tend to start with the puck too; their 55.2% face-off percentage on home ice is second-best among the 32 NHL clubs.

Of note, New York recalled Calgarian forward Matt Rempe from AHL Hartford over the weekend, the first NHL call-up of the 21-year-old's career.

The 6-foot-7 forward has eight goals and 96 PIM in the American League this season, his second of pro hockey after three seasons in the WHL alongside Flames draftee Lucas Ciona with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
15.0%
T-26th
Rangers
26.1%
5th
Penalty Kill
Flames
84.4%
3rd
Rangers
83.5%
5th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.40%
15th
Rangers
50.14%
18th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.13%
21st
Rangers
50.16%
19th

3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series:

The Flames enter tonight’s game in search of a season series split, having dropped the opener 3-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Oct. 24.

Blake Coleman opened the scoring 1:15 into the game, but a trio of Rangers goals in the second period turned the tide in the visitors’ favour.

Igor Shesterkin recorded the win in goal, making 25 saves for New York.

Did You Know?

With his assist Saturday on MacKenzie Weegar’s hat-trick goal, Nazem Kadri registered his 100th point as a member of the Calgary Flames (40g, 60a).

The veteran centre leads the team with 28 assists.

Weegar, by the way, completed just the second road hat-trick by a Flames defenceman in franchise history Saturday on Long Island, joining Barry Gibbs, who scored three goals in a game with the Atlanta Flames in an 8-1 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

4. Quotable

Blake Coleman on MacKenzie Weegar, who leads all NHL defencemen with 15 goals this season:

“He’s a big driving force for our team; he does all the little things right, he’s a really good defender, it’s nice to see a guy like that get rewarded with goals. Ultimately, he’s helping us win a lot of games right now.”

Weegar's hat trick lifts Flames to a 5-2 victory on the Island

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Andrew Mangiapane

The Flames’ Bread Man is one assist shy of 100 for his NHL career - Saturday afternoon on Long Island, he finished +2 with six shot attempts.

He’s factored in with a goal and an assist on Calgary’s current road trip, both of which came in Thursday’s win at New Jersey.

His 19:27 of ice time against the Isles was also his third-highest total of the season.

Rangers - Mika Zibanejad

He’s been a clutch performer since joining the Rangers, and Zibanejad proved it again Friday with an overtime winner against the Blackhawks.

The OT goal - his eighth in New York silks - makes him the franchise leader in extra-time deciding goals.

The 30-year-old has logged points in three of his last four games and sits tied for second among Rangers scoring leaders with 48 points.

