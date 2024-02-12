Say What - 'Everyone Is Excited'

The chatter ahead of Monday's clash between the Flames and Rangers

By Calgary Flames Staff
Kevin Rooney on facing his former club at Madison Square Garden:

"It’s obviously really special to be back and playing against a team I played for for a couple years. Last year, it was a bummer not being a part of that entertaining game they had here; hopefully we can have another one like that, and come out on top."

On what the Rangers bring to the table:

"I think they’re a really good team, kind of got a little bit of a blend of both the Islanders and the Devils, as far as they’ve got skill, and then with the new coach this year, it seems like they’ve got a lot of structure defensively and through the neutral zone. I think it’s going to be a big test for us."

"It's special to be back"

Oliver Kylington on tonight's test against the Rangers:

"I feel every game is important, but this would be huge for our group, to get this win and finish this good road trip off. Everyone is excited, it’s a good building to play in, I think everyone’s looking forward to it."

On being paired with Brayden Pachal:

"I think we’ve been solid. Good guy; I think I try to help him settle himself in the group, and make him feel as comfortable as possible. But I think he’s been doing a good job, he’s very simple to play with."

"This would be huge for our group to get this win"

Andrei Kuzmenko on communicating with Huberdeau and Sharangovich:

"I learn, learn, learn, every day (English). But (communicating), it’s very important for all guys, and for me the same. Because I want to understand what’s Huby’s decision at the blue line, in the offensive zone. It’s a difficult process, but it’s a very interesting process because it’s hockey, it’s fun games, I like it, this moment."

"I learn every day"

Ryan Huska on the chance for a road trip sweep:

"It would be a nice thing; this has been a good road trip for us, and often times, these are the hardest ones to win, when you’re on your way home after this game. There’s always something different about playing here, where I’m expecting our guys to have more energy than they’ve had the entire trip."

On Jacob Markstrom's run of form:

"I don’t think it’s just after the break, he was that way for the majority of the year for us. He was giving us chances to win when maybe our team game wasn’t where it needed to be. He came back with a bit of an attitude, or a little bit of fire in his belly, and he’s been very consistent with what he’s done. I will say I think Jason LaBarbera’s done an excellent job with him and our other goaltenders this year, in working with him and finding the areas where he can build some confidence but at the same time, push them the right way."

"Something different about playing here"

