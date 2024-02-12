Say What - 'Everyone Is Excited'

Kevin Rooney on facing his former club at Madison Square Garden:

"It’s obviously really special to be back and playing against a team I played for for a couple years. Last year, it was a bummer not being a part of that entertaining game they had here; hopefully we can have another one like that, and come out on top."

On what the Rangers bring to the table:

"I think they’re a really good team, kind of got a little bit of a blend of both the Islanders and the Devils, as far as they’ve got skill, and then with the new coach this year, it seems like they’ve got a lot of structure defensively and through the neutral zone. I think it’s going to be a big test for us."