5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

It was an eruption not heard in some time at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as Nazem Kadri – who unleashed a hot-blooded, primal roar of his own in the moments after – scored the electric OT winner Thursday as the Flames knocked off the Boston Bruins 3-2.

The goal capped a delirious, edge-of-your-seat 3-on-3 period, with Jacob Markstrom serving up a hat-trick of 10-bell stops off some of the game’s top snipers, before Kadri took off on a 3-on-1, kept, and fired glove side on reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Linus Ullmark.

Markstrom finished with 31 saves and Kadri added an assist in regulation to give him 50 points on the year, along with a six-point cushion on Blake Coleman in the team scoring race.

“I was exhausted by the end of that one,” Kadri laughed. “Just an absolute track meet. Probably fun for you guys to watch, I’m sure; fun for us to watch, too, but nice to come out on the proper side of that one. Marky made some great saves for us, gave us the opportunity to go cash in."