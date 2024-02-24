Say What - 'He's An Infectious Personality'

What was said ahead of tonight's Battle of Alberta in Edmonton

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jakob Pelletier on returning to the Flames lineup:

"It was a long two weeks, but it’s nice to be playing tonight."

On Yegor Sharangovich and his line with Jonathan Huberdeau:

"He’s got a crazy shot, to be honest; he’s a smart guy, wins face-offs. Us three, if we move the puck fast and shoot the puck, good things can happen."

Jonathan Huberdeau on tonight's matchup in Edmonton:

"They got our number, so we need to win this one, for us it’s huge. I think we’re so close to a playoff spot as well, obviously that rivalry is big, we want to get our fans a win."

On the intensity of the Battle of Alberta:

"You can see, being in Canada it’s more intense; obviously against them, we’re close to each other. It’s intense, you can see the atmosphere in the crowd. In their building, it’s not going to be easy, but we’ve got to play our best game so far."

Ryan Huska on having Pelletier back in the lineup:

"I think it’s great, I really do, I mean, he’s an infectious personality character around our dressing room and I think when you get into these type of games, it’s good to have a person like that in the room, but also available for us on the ice."

On the importance of tonight's Battle of Alberta:

"We need every win, so every game’s an important one for us. That goes without saying for our team, we have to make sure we’re at our best every time, no matter where we are; here, Calgary, wherever it is, every game’s an important one."

On his team playing in high-pressure situations:

"All these young guys have played in those games before, so our veteran players are the ones you have to lean on at this time of the year. We’ve talked about the level being raised after certain breaks, or certain portions of your schedule; this is one of them and you see the older players, they start taking charge, and our team is no different. We saw that the last few games, when we needed a push, we got it from our older players and we’re going to need that again tonight."

On Dan Vladar starting in goal for the first time since the last Battle of Alberta:

"He gave us a chance, especially in the first period, if you remember way back into that first period, we were not at our best; they had a lot of good looks in that game and he was excellent to start the game. We want to make sure our team starts better tonight than we did in that game, to make sure we have some good pace to what we want to do, so we don’t have to rely on him as much as we did in the first period of that game."

News Feed

'Rough And Rowdy'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

'It Means A Lot'

FlamesTV Podcast - Kadri Calls Game

Say What - 'Great Way To Win'

That's Bos!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins 

'Have To Be Ready'

Say What - 'Should Be A Great Game'

5 Things - Flames vs. Bruins

Winning Hand!

'I Embrace It'

The Farm Report - 21.02.24

Future Watch Update - 20.02.24

FlamesTV Podcast - Showing Character

Say What - 'I Saw Ice'

Cleared For Takeoff