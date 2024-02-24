Say What - 'He's An Infectious Personality'

Ryan Huska on having Pelletier back in the lineup:

"I think it’s great, I really do, I mean, he’s an infectious personality character around our dressing room and I think when you get into these type of games, it’s good to have a person like that in the room, but also available for us on the ice."

On the importance of tonight's Battle of Alberta:

"We need every win, so every game’s an important one for us. That goes without saying for our team, we have to make sure we’re at our best every time, no matter where we are; here, Calgary, wherever it is, every game’s an important one."

On his team playing in high-pressure situations:

"All these young guys have played in those games before, so our veteran players are the ones you have to lean on at this time of the year. We’ve talked about the level being raised after certain breaks, or certain portions of your schedule; this is one of them and you see the older players, they start taking charge, and our team is no different. We saw that the last few games, when we needed a push, we got it from our older players and we’re going to need that again tonight."

On Dan Vladar starting in goal for the first time since the last Battle of Alberta:

"He gave us a chance, especially in the first period, if you remember way back into that first period, we were not at our best; they had a lot of good looks in that game and he was excellent to start the game. We want to make sure our team starts better tonight than we did in that game, to make sure we have some good pace to what we want to do, so we don’t have to rely on him as much as we did in the first period of that game."