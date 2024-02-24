Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Calgary's projected lines and pairings in Edmonton

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
EDMONTON - The Flames will look to win their third straight game tonight when they face off with the Oilers in the Battle of Alberta.

Game time is 8 p.m. MT with CBC and Sportsnet carrying the broadcast from Rogers Place.

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Jakob Pelletier
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar

--

Andrei Kuzmenko is "not well," according to Head Coach Ryan Huska and will not be available tonight.

Additionally, Jacob Markstrom "is not 100%," but will serve as the backup.

