Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

EDMONTON - The Flames will look to win their third straight game tonight when they face off with the Oilers in the Battle of Alberta.
Game time is 8 p.m. MT with CBC and Sportsnet carrying the broadcast from Rogers Place.
As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Jakob Pelletier
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defence
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Dan Vladar
--
Andrei Kuzmenko is "not well," according to Head Coach Ryan Huska and will not be available tonight.
Additionally, Jacob Markstrom "is not 100%," but will serve as the backup.