News Feed

DeSimone's NHL story one of persistence, hard work

'Try To Be Good Every Day'
Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'

Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'
Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'

Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'
FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Pick Up A Point

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Pick Up A Point
Flames overcome deficits to earn point against Islanders

Game Of Inches
5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders 18.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders
Dube having a Blast in alternate uniform

'Wear Blasty Every Game'
Say What - 'We’ve Been Playing Pretty Good Hockey'

Say What - 'We’ve Been Playing Pretty Good Hockey'
FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Take Down Pacific Rivals

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Take Down Pacific Rivals
Say What - 'It Felt Good'

Say What - 'It Felt Good'
Flames beat Canucks in dominating win

Giddy Up!
Flames Set For First Meeting With Rival Canucks

'It's Going To Be A Great Test'
Say What - 'We've Got To Show Them What Kind Of Team We Are'

Say What - 'We've Got To Show Them What Kind Of Team We Are'
Projected Lineup vs. Canucks - 16.11.23

Projected Lineup vs. Canucks - 16.11.23
5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks 16.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks

Pospisil Earning Points, Accolades As NHL Career Blossoms

'Trying To Enjoy Every Moment'
Flames Foundation Named Outstanding Philanthropic Group

Flames Foundation Named Outstanding Philanthropic Group
Say What - 'He's The Backbone Of This Team'

Say What - 'He's The Backbone Of This Team'

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

The Flames open a four-game road trip tonight in Seattle (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West & One)

5ThingsNov20Web
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

1. Last Time Out

They'll happily pocket the point.

In the bitterest, most begrudgingly way possible.

You see, for long stretches of Saturday's contest, the locals likely deserved them both, so you could sense in the room afterward what a bummer it was to fall short this time.

But outside of the result, the Flames had to have been pleased with the effort, which saw Martin Pospisil, Blake Coleman, MacKenzie Weegar and Yegor Sharangovich find the back of the net, while Jacob Markstrom came to play (yet again) with 29 stops. They played true to their identity and came at their opponent in waves, with their best players leading the charge as they overcame a two-goal deficit.

In the end, it goes down a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders. But for 65 minutes – before the coin flip that is the skills contest – the Flames showed why they're on a 4-1-2 run in the last seven games.

“I thought, as the game went on, we continued to get better and better,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska, after his club outshot the visitors 39-33 and had the edge in medium- and high-danger scoring chances. “If you give us a little bit more time, I think we probably end up winning in regulation. But that’s the way it goes.”

See the highlights from Saturday's tilt with Isles

Was it a 'point gained' or a 'point lost'?

Like Darryl Strawberry in the iconic 'Homer At The Bat' episode of The Simpsons, the answer is a resounding ... 'Yes.' And so, it's on to the next one.

The Flames open a four-game road trip tonight against the Pacific rival Seattle Kraken, before heading off to Nashville, Dallas and Colorado before returning home to the Scotiabank Saddledome next week.

It’s a critical trek for the 6-8-3 Flames, who will have played 15 of their 22 tilts away from the friendly confines by the time the trip wraps up. And with some high-powered opponents on deck, particularly in the back half of the excursion, it’s crucial the team gets off to a clean start here in the Emerald City.

“It’s a good challenge for us, but I’m excited,” Mikael Backlund said of the road swing. "I feel like we’ve been playing really good, winning a lot of games, picking up points, so I have a good feeling going into this trip.”

Nazem Kadri echoed the captain’s optimism following Sunday’s optional skate, saying the team is “up for the challenge,” beginning with their divisional foes.

“Very important,” he said. “Obviously, (we) want to get off to a good start. It’s a very challenging back end of the road trip, having a back-to-back (in Dallas and Colorado). That’s a bit of a difficult situation, but I think we can handle it.

“They’re going to be tough games. On the road, I think it’s important to simplify a little bit, not get over-complicated – especially in some rowdy buildings.”

Game Notes - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23
- 0.65 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

2. Know Your Enemy

The Kraken are finding their way after a tough start to the year, and with Saturday's 4-3 victory over the division-leading Vancouver Canucks, the squid now have two straight wins and points in each of their last three (2-0-1).

It was the big boys that stepped up in their latest triumph, with Jordan Eberle extending a four-game point streak with a goal and two helpers to lead the way offensively. The reigning Calder Trophy winner, Matty Beniers, factored in with a two-point (1G, 1A), while veteran Jamie Oleksiak and Yanni Gourde rounded out the goal-scoring.

Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves

“More than not, we have found ways to lose games,” Eberle told Bob Condor of SeattleKraken.com following Saturday's win. “We've been in almost every game with the exception of a few in which we haven't played well. We've just found ways to lose. This group has a lot of character here a lot of guys who care.

“You look at how many shot blocks we had tonight. Guys are paying a toll. Those are the little things that maybe go unnoticed.”

Count Beniers in that group of those working to turn the corner.

The 19-year-old scored only once in his first 17 games after winning the NHL’s Rookie of the Year honours last season with 24 goals, but has now buckled the twine in back-to-back games.

“He's been playing hard,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol told reporters. “Obviously, the offensive side is starting to come. There's still another notch or two there, but he's looking more and more comfortable. He's always worked hard, so now part of it is the confidence that you build as you have a little bit of success, and hopefully that'll continue coming in his game.”

This is the first of a three-game, divisional homestand for the Kraken (7-8-2), who will host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday before rounding out the slate on Friday with a rematch against the Canucks.

2023-24 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
12.7%
26th
Kraken
25.4%
7th
Penalty Kill
Flames
85.7%
6th
Kraken
72.9%
27th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
53.78%
8th
Kraken
49.53%
14th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.56%
11th
Kraken
47.47%
21st

"He was one of the drivers for us offensively"

3. Stat Pack

You Sea-ing This?!

Following their win earlier this month in Seattle, the Flames have improved their record at Climate Pledge Arena to 5-0-0. Multiple Flames have averaged at least a point-per-game in the PNW, including Noah Hanifin (3G, 6A in 5GP), Dillon Dube (0G, 5A in 5GP), Nazem Kadri (1G, 2A in 3GP), Walker Duehr (0G, 1A in 1GP), Connor Zary (0G, 1A 1GP) Yegor Sharangovich (1G, 0A in 1GP) and newcomer Martin Pospisil, who tallied his first-career goal in the team's visit to the Space Needle. The Flames headed to Climate Pledge Arena twice last season back on Dec. 28 and Jan. 27, winning both contests.

Calling Connor ...With another assist on Saturday, Connor Zary remains a point-per-game player for the Flames with eight (3G, 5A) in as many appearances since being recalled on Halloween.

Zary is the only NHL rookie scoring at such a clip this year (with a minimum of three games played), and that includes 18-year-old phenom Connor Bedard, who has 14 points (9G, 5A) in 15 outings with the Blackhawks.

4. Quotable

Mikael Backlund on linemate Blake Coleman, who paces the Flames with five goals this season:

"He’s been playing good all year. He always works hard, competes hard and goes to hard areas, whether it’s in the D zone or the O zone. I’m happy for him, seeing him score some goals and getting rewarded for his hard work. He’s making some good plays and being creative at the right times."

On the confidence growing inside the locker-room:

“It’s hard to keep up the confidence when you’re not winning, as a team and as an individual. We started picking that up again (and) started winning. It makes it easier to make those plays, I think we’ve been more creative offensively lately, we’ve been playing better in the O zone. It’s something we’ve talked about all year, too, how we can create more offence in the O zone. I think we’ve done a better job, especially the last two games."

DeSimone makes a pretty pass and Coleman does the rest in tight

4. Players To Watch

Flames - Blake Coleman

Tip of the cap to the Flames’ leading goal-scorer!

No, seriously.

With duds like this – a fit begging for a spot on The Athletic’s NHL Style Rankings – you know the man is feeling confident these days. Look good, feel good:

20231119_Coleman

Kraken - Jordan Eberle

Following his three-point effort against the Canucks, Eberle enters tonight’s affair riding a four-game point streak (1G, 5A).

The last time he went five consecutive games with a point was from Oct. 12 to 20, 2016, while he was a member the Edmonton Oilers.