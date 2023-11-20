5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

1. Last Time Out

They'll happily pocket the point.

In the bitterest, most begrudgingly way possible.

You see, for long stretches of Saturday's contest, the locals likely deserved them both, so you could sense in the room afterward what a bummer it was to fall short this time.

But outside of the result, the Flames had to have been pleased with the effort, which saw Martin Pospisil, Blake Coleman, MacKenzie Weegar and Yegor Sharangovich find the back of the net, while Jacob Markstrom came to play (yet again) with 29 stops. They played true to their identity and came at their opponent in waves, with their best players leading the charge as they overcame a two-goal deficit.

In the end, it goes down a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Islanders. But for 65 minutes – before the coin flip that is the skills contest – the Flames showed why they're on a 4-1-2 run in the last seven games.

“I thought, as the game went on, we continued to get better and better,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska, after his club outshot the visitors 39-33 and had the edge in medium- and high-danger scoring chances. “If you give us a little bit more time, I think we probably end up winning in regulation. But that’s the way it goes.”