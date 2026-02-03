Flames Doubled Up By Maple Leafs

Nylander had three points for the visitors through 40 minutes, and came close to adding to his total 5:50 into the third period, but his shot from the left circle struck iron. Wolf kept it a one-goal game with a stellar stop a couple of minutes later, lunging to his left to get a glove hand to Maccelli's effort at the right post.
At the other end, Calgary kept pushing, and Woll turned in two moments of brilliance of his own to preserve the Leafs' lead. He robbed Yegor Sharangovich with an arm stop of his own while laying prone in his crease, then after a carom of the corner boards caught everyone by surprise, he raced back to his crease to get a stick on the puck before a lunging Adam Klapka could tap it home.
In all, the Toronto 'keeper made 13 stops in the final frame, and got bailed out by his post with just under six minutes left when Matt Coronato cranked a snapshot off the iron from the face-off dot.
Bobby McMann rounded out the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minute.
Defenceman Zayne Parekh made his first NHL appearance for the Flames in close to three months, playing 20:05 with six shot attempts.