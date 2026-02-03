Flames Doubled Up By Maple Leafs

Ten seconds into the game, the Flames got their first chance on a hard shot from Matvei Gridin, but just 25 seconds after that, the Maple Leafs opened the scoring when William Nylander was sprung free on a breakaway.

That lead held through 20 minutes of play, despite the home side holding a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal and coming close to finding an equalizer on net-front chances including a Connor Zary redirect, and an Adam Klapka net drive that manifested itself when he spun off a check on the left half-wall.

Toronto extended their lead with two quick goals in the first half of the middle stanza, Matias Maccelli snapping his eighth of the season after a loose puck found him in the slot. Former Flame Troy Stecher made it 3-0 for the visitors less than two minutes later, outwaiting Calgary starter Dustin Wolf with a backhand from in tight.

But as the second period progressed, the Flames began to cash in.

Kadri got the locals on the board at 13:15, converting with a short-side roof job from the bottom of the right circle after linemate Farabee found him in space with a feathery-soft pass from the slot.