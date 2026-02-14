Slovakia Fall In Final Olympic Preliminary Game

Slovakia suffered their first Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 setback on Saturday, falling 5-3 to Sweden.

Martin Pospisil, who centered Milos Kelemen and Pavel Regenda for the first two games Slovakia played, was not in the lineup against Sweden.

Through his first two games at the Olympics, Pospisil averaged 14:26 of ice time and put four shots on net. Both games were Slovak victories.

On Saturday, Slovakia received goals from Juraj Slafkovsky, Martin Gernat, and Dalibor Dvorsky while netminder Samuel Hlavaj made 46 saves on 51 shots. Sweden's Joel Eriksson Ek, Adrian Kempe, Elias Pettersson (2), and Lucas Raymond scored and Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.