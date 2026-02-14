Slovakia Fall In Final Olympic Preliminary Game

Slovakia fell 5-3 to Sweden

PospisilSlovakiaFeb14
By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

Slovakia suffered their first Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 setback on Saturday, falling 5-3 to Sweden.

Martin Pospisil, who centered Milos Kelemen and Pavel Regenda for the first two games Slovakia played, was not in the lineup against Sweden.

Through his first two games at the Olympics, Pospisil averaged 14:26 of ice time and put four shots on net. Both games were Slovak victories.

On Saturday, Slovakia received goals from Juraj Slafkovsky, Martin Gernat, and Dalibor Dvorsky while netminder Samuel Hlavaj made 46 saves on 51 shots. Sweden's Joel Eriksson Ek, Adrian Kempe, Elias Pettersson (2), and Lucas Raymond scored and Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

News Feed

Pospisil, Slovakia Remain Undefeated At Olympics

Pospisil Makes Olympic Debut In Slovak Victory

Future Watch Update - 09.02.26

Patterson, Mikkelson Named To Alberta Hockey Hall Of Fame 2026 Class

Flames Provide Medical Update On Huberdeau

Flames Reassign Pair

Battle Won!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

'Heard Lore About It'

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

Flames Doubled Up By Maple Leafs

Flames Acquire Defenceman Gavin White From Dallas

'I'm Having Fun Again'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Leafs

5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Deep C Fishing

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks