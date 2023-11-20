“I’m loving every minute.”

The fact that he’s been reunited at the game’s top level with a good friend offers another reason to smile.

Had someone told his 12-year-old self that one day the two chums would be sharing the same locker-room in Calgary, Alberta, he would’ve thought they were crazy.

But even then, more than a decade ago, it was clear both were right on the right path.

“The first time I met him, we were actually playing against each other,” Pospisil said. “It was a U-12 league. Pretty competitive.

“He's from Bratislava and I'm from Zvolen, which is only about an hour and a half from each other, so we played against them a lot. I remember when I saw him for the first time, he was already so big. He was such a skilled player, too, so you knew he had the (potential) to be a great player.

“In Slovakia, they start (identifying) players for the national team when you’re pretty young. I think the first camp is in your U-15 season. The first time I played on the national team was U-18, and that’s when I started getting really close with Rosey. We both played on that team and then I was drafted (to the Flames) a year after he was.

“It’s special. I would never have expected that we'd play on the same team in the NHL after all that.

“But we are.

“And it’s pretty cool.”

With all the talk leading up to the season surrounding the likes of Jakob Pelletier and Matt Coronato – and eventually Connor Zary, thanks to his immaculate camp showing – Pospisil was hardly on anyone's radar when it comes to the Flames’ up-and-coming crop.

This is a player that for the past few years has missed more games due to injury than he's dressed for. Worse, a frightening stretch of five concussion-related absences – including a season-ending fight around Christmas last year – was beginning to threaten his playing career.

And, possibly, much worse.

Three months after that seemingly harmless bout with Noah Philp, Pospisil was still in a fog, admitting that even being out in the daylight would sometimes trigger headaches, along with the fear that his life would be forever altered.

A horrifying thought for someone his age.

"But then, one day, it started feeling better,” he smiled, recalling the days when the dark cloud lifted.