“I’m loving every minute.”

SEATTLE – Martin Pospisil has been a revelation.
But as it turns out, another Flames forward – a longtime pal, no less – always knew what he was capable of.
“It's been a long time,” Adam Ruzicka said of their relationship, which traces back to when the two Slovaks were “11 or 12” years old. “We met (for the) first time back home in our league, and then later with the national team. We were good buddies.
“He has everything. He has drive, he has great hands. He's a smart hockey player, so anywhere you put him in the lineup, he's going to have an impact. That's a real positive for our team.”
A flattered Pospisil, glancing at the digs inside Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, blushes at the endorsement.
For the 23-year-old, life in The Show still feels like fantasy. In fact, it was in this very building only two weeks ago when the dream turned to reality and he scored his first-career goal in his first-ever spin on the big stage. Since then, he’s been one of the Flames’ best and most consistent players, recording another two tallies and a pair of helpers to give him five points in seven appearances before this return trip to the Emerald City.
He’s practically a veteran now!
“It feels like yesterday,” Pospisil laughed, recalling the night of his first goal. “It's funny how quickly it goes by, so I’m really trying to (soak) it all in.”