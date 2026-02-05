Flames Provide Medical Update On Huberdeau

Forward to undergo season-ending surgery

HuberdeauUpdateFeb5
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announced today that forward Jonathan Huberdeau will undergo season-ending hip resurfacing surgery.

The procedure will be performed in March following consultations with the Calgary Flames medical team and specialists. Huberdeau is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2026-27 season.

"After extensive evaluation, this was determined to be the best course of action for Jonathan’s long-term health and performance," said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. "While it is difficult to lose a player of his calibre, our priority is ensuring he is fully healthy moving forward. Huberdeau has been managing hip-related symptoms throughout the season. The decision to proceed with surgery was made in collaboration with Jonathan, his representative, our medical staff, and specialists to support his long-term well being."

News Feed

Flames Reassign Pair

Battle Won!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

'Heard Lore About It'

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

Flames Doubled Up By Maple Leafs

Flames Acquire Defenceman Gavin White From Dallas

'I'm Having Fun Again'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Leafs

5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Deep C Fishing

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

Flames Fall In Minnesota

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

Game Day Notebook - 29.01.26

5 Things - Flames @ Wild

Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament Raises $645,000