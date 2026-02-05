Flames Provide Medical Update On Huberdeau

The Calgary Flames announced today that forward Jonathan Huberdeau will undergo season-ending hip resurfacing surgery.

The procedure will be performed in March following consultations with the Calgary Flames medical team and specialists. Huberdeau is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2026-27 season.

"After extensive evaluation, this was determined to be the best course of action for Jonathan’s long-term health and performance," said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. "While it is difficult to lose a player of his calibre, our priority is ensuring he is fully healthy moving forward. Huberdeau has been managing hip-related symptoms throughout the season. The decision to proceed with surgery was made in collaboration with Jonathan, his representative, our medical staff, and specialists to support his long-term well being."