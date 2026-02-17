Pospisil, Slovakia Set To Face Germany In Olympic Quarter-Final

With Germany picking up a 5-1 win over France in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 qualification play-in, Martin Pospisil and Slovakia now know their quarter-final opponent.

Slovakia advanced straight to the quarter-finals with a 2-1-0 record in the preliminary round, edging out Finland for the top spot in Group B in goal differential. Pospisil played in both Slovak victories, averaging 14:26 of ice time while centering a line with Milos Kelemen and Pavel Regenda.

The Slovakia-Germany quarter-final will take place at 4:10 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Feb. 18.