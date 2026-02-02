Flames Acquire Defenceman Gavin White From Dallas

The Flames have acquired defenceman Gavin White from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenceman Jérémie Poirier. White will be assigned to the Calgary Wranglers (AHL).

White, a native of Brockville, ON, has skated in 23 games for the AHL's Texas Stars, scoring three goals and two assists for five points along with eight penalty minutes. The 23-year-old registered goals in two of his last four outings, helping Texas record seven out of eight points in his last four appearances.

White played his junior hockey in the OHL, winning two separate Ontario Hockey League Championships, first in 2021-22 with the Hamilton Bulldogs, then again in 2022-23 as a member of the Peterborough Petes. He would go on to play in five games during both the 2022 and 2023 Memorial Cup, accumulating three assists in 10-career tournament games.

He was drafted by Dallas in the fourth round, 115th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

GAVIN WHITE – DEFENCEMAN

BORN: Brockville, ON DATE: November 12, 2002

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 196 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: DAL – 4th round (115th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.