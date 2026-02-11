Pospisil Makes Olympic Debut In Slovak Victory

Martin Pospisil made his Olympic debut on Wednesday, helping Slovakia upset Finland 4-1 in their opening game.

Pospisil centered a line with Milos Kelemen and Pavel Regenda, logging 14:52 in ice time and posting three shots in the victory.

The Flames forward has represented his country on many occassions, including helping Slovakia qualify for the Olympics last year when he picked up three points in three games at the Olympic qualifers in 2024. He skated for Slovakia at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, registering seven points in seven games, and also represented his home nation at the U18 and U20 levels.

Slovakia's Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 journey continues on Friday when they face off against Italy at 4:10 a.m. MT.

The 26-year-old, who was sidelined with an injury this season and returned to play in January, has skated in seven games with the Flames this season. Drafted by Calgary in the fourth round in 2018, Pospisil has played in 151 NHL games, with 12 goals and 49 points to his name.