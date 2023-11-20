Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats

5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 16 games

Morin chipped in with three assists over Moncton's two games this past week. He posted a pair of helpers Wednesday in a 7-4 victory at Acadie-Bathurst, then added one assist in the Wildcats' 2-1 triumph Saturday against the Cape Breton Eagles.

Moncton holds a 15-5-2 record to begin the new week, five points behind first-place Halifax in the Maritimes Division.

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points in 12 games

Bell returned to the Americans' lineup Friday night, scoring once, adding an assist and earning Second Star honours in a 3-2 overtime victory versus the Wenatchee Wild.