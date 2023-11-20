News Feed

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

Pospisil Is Feeling The Love From Back Home In Slovakia

Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

DeSimone's NHL story one of persistence, hard work

Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'

Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Pick Up A Point

Flames overcome deficits to earn point against Islanders

5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders 18.11.23

Dube having a Blast in alternate uniform

Say What - 'We’ve Been Playing Pretty Good Hockey'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Take Down Pacific Rivals

Say What - 'It Felt Good'

Flames beat Canucks in dominating win

Flames Set For First Meeting With Rival Canucks

Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 16 games

Morin chipped in with three assists over Moncton's two games this past week. He posted a pair of helpers Wednesday in a 7-4 victory at Acadie-Bathurst, then added one assist in the Wildcats' 2-1 triumph Saturday against the Cape Breton Eagles.

Moncton holds a 15-5-2 record to begin the new week, five points behind first-place Halifax in the Maritimes Division.

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points in 12 games

Bell returned to the Americans' lineup Friday night, scoring once, adding an assist and earning Second Star honours in a 3-2 overtime victory versus the Wenatchee Wild.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
7 goals, 9 assists, 16 points in 21 games

Lipinski had a busy week with the Giants, skating in four games over a five-day span. 

His big night came Wednesday in Prince George, where he scored a hat-trick and was named the game's First Star in a 6-1 win over the Cougars.

He capped off his week with an assist on home ice Saturday, as Vancouver dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to Lethbridge.

USHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Cedar Rapids Roughriders
8 goals, 3 assists, 11 points in 14 games

Littler returned to the RoughRiders lineup Saturday after a two-week absence, but he was held off the scoresheet in a 4-2 loss to Dubuque.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 9 games

Boltmann and the Fighting Irish split a two game series at Minnesota, winning 4-2 Friday night before suffering a 4-1 defeat Saturday.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-4-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .897 save percentage

Sergeev did not see any action over the weekend, as the Huskies were resigned to a pair of defeats in a home-and-home set with Boston College.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
4 goals, 1 assist, 5 points in 11 games

Suniev’s Minutemen swept a home-and-home series with Providence this past weekend, winning the opener 3-2 Friday before rallying to claim a 2-1 overtime decision Saturday.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
4-3-1, 2.33 GAA, .918 save percentage

Yegorov stopped 25 shots in Dynamo Moscow's only action of the week, earning a 5-1 win over SKA-Kareliya on Friday.

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK U20
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 6 games

Hurtig assisted on the overtime winner Saturday as Rogle edged Linkoping 4-3.

He then added another helper Sunday in a 5-0 win against HV71.