Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

QMJHL
Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 16 games
Morin chipped in with three assists over Moncton's two games this past week. He posted a pair of helpers Wednesday in a 7-4 victory at Acadie-Bathurst, then added one assist in the Wildcats' 2-1 triumph Saturday against the Cape Breton Eagles.
Moncton holds a 15-5-2 record to begin the new week, five points behind first-place Halifax in the Maritimes Division.
WHL
Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points in 12 games
Bell returned to the Americans' lineup Friday night, scoring once, adding an assist and earning Second Star honours in a 3-2 overtime victory versus the Wenatchee Wild.