Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Calgary's projected lines and pairings against Edmonton

ProjectedLinesFeb4Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames close out their schedule before the break with a clash against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet).

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

