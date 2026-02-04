Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

The Flames close out their schedule before the break with a clash against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet).

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley