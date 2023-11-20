News Feed

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'
Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Hot Climate!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken
Pospisil Is Feeling The Love From Back Home In Slovakia

'I'm Loving Every Minute'
Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

Future Watch Update - 20.11.23
5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken
DeSimone's NHL story one of persistence, hard work

'Try To Be Good Every Day'
Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'

Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'
Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'

Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'
FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Pick Up A Point

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Pick Up A Point
Flames overcome deficits to earn point against Islanders

Game Of Inches
5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders 18.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Islanders
Dube having a Blast in alternate uniform

'Wear Blasty Every Game'
Say What - 'We’ve Been Playing Pretty Good Hockey'

Say What - 'We’ve Been Playing Pretty Good Hockey'
FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Take Down Pacific Rivals

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Take Down Pacific Rivals
Say What - 'It Felt Good'

Say What - 'It Felt Good'
Flames beat Canucks in dominating win

Giddy Up!
Flames Set For First Meeting With Rival Canucks

'It's Going To Be A Great Test'

Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'

Get up to speed on what was said following morning skate in Seattle

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Tanev on the ability to rally from deficits:

"Obviously we want to play with the lead, and come out better than we did last game, that’s obviously the goal. But if you end up in those situations, for sure it’s nice to know you’re able to get out of them."

On keys to success on the road:

"I think it’s playing simple, playing to our strengths, staying out of the box, capitalizing on the powerplays that we get. I feel like the recipe for success on the road is, you’ve got win special teams, play a tight game and not give the opponent too much."

"Continue to focus on details of how we're playing"

Zary on the team's recent style of play:

"I think we’re playing with a bit of purpose and attacking our game, I think obviously every team wants to play in the offensive zone, I think that’s what we’re trying to do, just spend less time in the D zone, get out quick and play to our structure. The more time we can spend up the ice is good for us."

On starting the four-game road trip in Seattle:

"It’s a great place to play, really nice building and the atmosphere was great a couple weeks ago; I think you just feed off that, even being the away team there’s stuff you can feed off, and look forward. I think you’ve just got to be comfortable, no matter where you’re playing, and kind of attack at it."

"We're playing with purpose"

Duehr on his mindset for tonight's contest:

"For myself, just go out there and play a confident, fast, physical game, stick to my strengths, get in on the forecheck and I think I’ll be fine."

On the team's ability to manage emotions:

"I feel like the team’s done a great job the whole season, whether it’s winning or losing, being even-keeled; the group’s got a lot of confidence and I’m going to try and bring another element to that tonight."

Go out there ... and stick to my strengths"

Huska on getting offensive contributions from the blue line:

"It’s a conscious effort, but it’s just kind of happened at the same time. We want them more active, more involved offensively, to try to get them moving a little more, that’s one of the strengths we think our team has, and early on in the year we were very stationary in the offensive zone. I think over the last number of games, we’ve been getting better at getting some more motion, and that’s allowed them to have the puck, or shoot the puck more."

On Coleman's play:

"This is the best I’ve seen him play, for us, in my opinion. He’s been engaged, he’s playing with pace and he’s playing to his identity. When he plays that way, he finds himself in chances to score. We’ve talked a lot about the connection that him and Mikael have, they play really well together, but I think a lot of it for him is he had a couple long years, with long playoff runs, his body was banged up a little bit. He’s had a chance to recover, a touch now, and he’s feeling really good about himself, and he’s playing the way we need him to play."

"There's been a lot of positive signs for us"