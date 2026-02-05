Battle Won!

Flames knock off Oilers 4-3 in final game before Olympic break

260204_CGYvsEDM
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

It always feels sweeter against Edmonton.

Always.

And thanks to a persistent effort - and work on their first-period powerplays - the Flames found their third win of the season against their provincial rivals, outlasting the Oilers 4-3 in a high-event, high-energy matchup Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ryan Lomberg's third-period goal proved to be the winner, while Jonathan Huberdeau, Matvei Gridin and Connor Zary also counted singles, Gridin's effort part of his first career multi-point game.

Check out all the action from Wednesday night's victory over Oilers

The locals got an early powerplay less than two minutes into the game, and they made good on their opportunity. After a crisp zone entry, the puck cycled back to the point to MacKenzie Weegar, who spotted Huberdeau open on the right flank. After accepting the pass, Huberdeau turned and ripped a snapshot that sailed past Tristan Jarry’s blocker hand into the top corner of the net.

Huberdeau converts on the powerplay in first period

All three first-period goals were scored on the man-advantage, and Edmonton got theirs two minutes after Huberdeau’s opener thanks to Leon Draisaitl, who evened the game at 1-1 with a short-side effort that found the top corner.

But it wasn’t just on powerplays that Calgary found chances. Joel Farabee and Mikael Backlund nearly converted on a short-handed break, but Farabee’s chip shot struck iron and stayed out. On his next shift, the winger forced Jarry into a tricky stick save after he snuck in behind the Oilers defence once again.

Nazem Kadri drew a penalty with just under six minutes left on the first-period clock, and that’s where Gridin spun his magic. He drifted into open space in the neutral zone, then coolly took Weegar’s long-range breakout pass from skate to stick before striding down the left wing and lacing a puck past Jarry’s right shoulder to give the Flames a 2-1 lead.

Gridin scores a highlight-reel gem after long feed from Weegar

Calgary extended its advantage in the second. After gaining control in the offensive zone, Kadri set up Zach Whitecloud for a one-timer, which hit a screening Zary in front of the Edmonton net for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Zary scores shorthanded with deflection of Whitecloud shot

Draisaitl clawed one back for the visitors before the period was through, converting on a powerplay chance from the right side to cut the Calgary lead to 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Then, 4:17 into the third period, a Kasperi Kapanen wrist shot snuck past Cooley, evening the score at 3-3, but the Flames remained unfazed.

And less than three minutes later, they got the bounce they needed. Kadri's long-range shot was spilled into the low slot, where Lomberg was ready and waiting to deposit his fourth goal of the season, and second in as many Battles of Alberta, restoring the Flames lead at 4-3.

Hard shift pays off with goal by Lomberg in third period

Cooley, making his first home start since Jan. 23, was relied upon to make some big saves to preserve the two points too. He robbed Zach Hyman on a pair of back-door opportunities in the middle stanza, then turned Mattias Ekholm away after a Connor McDavid rush early in the third before back-to-back stops off Matt Savoie after the young Oiler found space on the left side. With 15 seconds to play, he stopped McDavid for the last of his 36 saves as the Edmonton captain crashed into him feet-first.

Weegar, Kadri and Whitecloud each had two assists, while Cooley's assist on Gridin's first-period marker was his first career NHL point.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"It was a good way for us to end"

"It's just great for the vibe in the room"

"We wanted to end on a win"

"We got the win, and the boys got the goals"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 25, EDM 39

Powerplay: CGY 2-3, EDM 2-4

Faceoffs: CGY 40%, EDM 60%

Hits: CGY 19, EDM 7

Blocked Shots: CGY 13, EDM 10

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 30, EDM 26

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 13, EDM 12

20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0121_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0122_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0126_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0127_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0139_GT
+28 20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0140_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0145_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0146_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0148_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0158_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0160_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0162_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0179_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0187_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0189_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0190_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0193_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0199_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0200_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0207_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0214_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0217_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0277_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0281_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0295_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0296_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0299_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0305_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0310_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0311_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0315_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0316_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0317_GT
20260204_CGY_vs_EDM_FLA0318_GT

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Oilers 04.02.26

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames will break for the Olympics for three full weeks, with their next action slated for Feb. 26 when the team opens a three-game California road trip in San Jose.

Related Content

CGY vs. EDM | Recap

News Feed

Flames Reassign Pair

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

'Heard Lore About It'

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

Flames Doubled Up By Maple Leafs

Flames Acquire Defenceman Gavin White From Dallas

'I'm Having Fun Again'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Leafs

5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Deep C Fishing

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

Flames Fall In Minnesota

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

Game Day Notebook - 29.01.26

5 Things - Flames @ Wild

Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament Raises $645,000

'On The Same Page'