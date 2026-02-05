Battle Won!

All three first-period goals were scored on the man-advantage, and Edmonton got theirs two minutes after Huberdeau’s opener thanks to Leon Draisaitl, who evened the game at 1-1 with a short-side effort that found the top corner.

But it wasn’t just on powerplays that Calgary found chances. Joel Farabee and Mikael Backlund nearly converted on a short-handed break, but Farabee’s chip shot struck iron and stayed out. On his next shift, the winger forced Jarry into a tricky stick save after he snuck in behind the Oilers defence once again.

Nazem Kadri drew a penalty with just under six minutes left on the first-period clock, and that’s where Gridin spun his magic. He drifted into open space in the neutral zone, then coolly took Weegar’s long-range breakout pass from skate to stick before striding down the left wing and lacing a puck past Jarry’s right shoulder to give the Flames a 2-1 lead.