Battle Won!

It always feels sweeter against Edmonton.
Always.
And thanks to a persistent effort - and work on their first-period powerplays - the Flames found their third win of the season against their provincial rivals, outlasting the Oilers 4-3 in a high-event, high-energy matchup Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Ryan Lomberg's third-period goal proved to be the winner, while Jonathan Huberdeau, Matvei Gridin and Connor Zary also counted singles, Gridin's effort part of his first career multi-point game.