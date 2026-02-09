Patterson, Mikkelson Named To Alberta Hockey Hall Of Fame 2026 Class

Flames alumnus Colin Patterson and two-time Olympic gold medalist Meaghan Mikkelson have been named as a part of the 2026 class being inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall Of Fame.

Patterson, who helped the Flames win the Stanley Cup in 1989, played 10 seasons in the NHL. Undrafted, he signed his first NHL contract with the Flames in 1983, going on to play 416 games with the club. In his 504-game NHL career, which also saw him play two seasons in Buffalo, he scored 96 goals and 205 points.

Mikkelson, who is now a colour commentator with Sportsnet 960 The FAN and also appears on Sportsnet Flames television broadcasts, won gold with Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games. She also captured silver with Canada at the 2018 Olympics. Her illustrious international career also includes two IIHF Women's World Championship gold medals.

“Each year brings a new chance to honour the people who have shaped hockey in Alberta,” Al Coates, Chairman of the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame Committee, said in Hockey Alberta's press release. “This year’s inductees represent an exceptional group whose contributions and accomplishments continue to influence the game.”

The 2026 AHHF Induction Gala will be held Saturday, July 18 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer.