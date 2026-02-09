Future Watch Update - 09.02.26

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver

6 goals, 9 assists, 15 points in 31 games

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard

5 goals, 4 assists, 9 points in 23 games

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine

3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 23 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota

4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 26 games

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan

0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Mews is out for the season due to an injury.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State

4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 26 games

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State

12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 24 games

Potter is out for the season due to an injury.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota

4 goals, 21 assists, 25 points in 24 games

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac

19 goals, 28 assists, 47 points in 30 games

Wyttenbach extended his point streak to 10 games with a three-goal outing against Yale on Feb. 7. During that 10-game stretch, the freshman has 20 points and he has registered three points in each of his last three games. The 18-year-old now leads the NCAA in scoring with 47 points - six points ahead of Max Plante, who sits second in the scoring race. He was named the ECAC Forward Of The Week on Feb. 9.