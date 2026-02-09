Future Watch Update - 09.02.26

Freshman Wyttenbach leading all NCAA skaters in scoring

FutureWatch - 2x1
By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points in 26 games

Hoskin posted two goals and four points in Merrimack's 9-5 win over Stonehill on Feb. 3.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
6 goals, 9 assists, 15 points in 31 games

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
5 goals, 4 assists, 9 points in 23 games

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 23 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 26 games

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Mews is out for the season due to an injury.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 26 games

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 24 games

Potter is out for the season due to an injury.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 21 assists, 25 points in 24 games

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
19 goals, 28 assists, 47 points in 30 games

Wyttenbach extended his point streak to 10 games with a three-goal outing against Yale on Feb. 7. During that 10-game stretch, the freshman has 20 points and he has registered three points in each of his last three games. The 18-year-old now leads the NCAA in scoring with 47 points - six points ahead of Max Plante, who sits second in the scoring race. He was named the ECAC Forward Of The Week on Feb. 9.

WHL

Andrew Basha - Forward - Medicine Hat Tigers
7 goals, 15 assists, 22 points in 15 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
5 goals, 9 assists, 14 points in 46 games

Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
19 goals, 20 assists, 39 points in 46 games

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Flint Firebirds
5 goals, 2 assists, 7 points in 13 games (Flint)
14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points in 36 games (Kingston)

USHL

Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points in 28 games

Russia

Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
14 goals, 18 assists, 32 points in 37 games

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
10-13-0, 2.72 GAA, .923 save percentage, 1 shutout

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
19-10-0, 2.06 GAA, .930 save percentage, 3 shutouts

Sweden

Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
2 goals, 6 assists, 8 points in 28 games

Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 7 games (SHL)
3 goals, 11 assists, 14 points in 10 games (U20)

Stockselius has been playing in the SHL over his last four games, helping Djurgardens pick up four straight wins.

News Feed

Patterson, Mikkelson Named To Alberta Hockey Hall Of Fame 2026 Class

Flames Provide Medical Update On Huberdeau

Flames Reassign Pair

Battle Won!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

'Heard Lore About It'

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

Flames Doubled Up By Maple Leafs

Flames Acquire Defenceman Gavin White From Dallas

'I'm Having Fun Again'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Leafs

5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Deep C Fishing

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

Flames Fall In Minnesota

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

Game Day Notebook - 29.01.26