Future Watch Update - 09.02.26

NCAA
Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
8 goals, 19 assists, 27 points in 26 games
Hoskin posted two goals and four points in Merrimack's 9-5 win over Stonehill on Feb. 3.
Freshman Wyttenbach leading all NCAA skaters in scoring
Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
6 goals, 9 assists, 15 points in 31 games
Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
5 goals, 4 assists, 9 points in 23 games
Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 23 games
Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 26 games
Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games
Mews is out for the season due to an injury.
Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
4 goals, 7 assists, 11 points in 26 games
Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 24 games
Potter is out for the season due to an injury.
Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 21 assists, 25 points in 24 games
Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
19 goals, 28 assists, 47 points in 30 games
Wyttenbach extended his point streak to 10 games with a three-goal outing against Yale on Feb. 7. During that 10-game stretch, the freshman has 20 points and he has registered three points in each of his last three games. The 18-year-old now leads the NCAA in scoring with 47 points - six points ahead of Max Plante, who sits second in the scoring race. He was named the ECAC Forward Of The Week on Feb. 9.
Andrew Basha - Forward - Medicine Hat Tigers
7 goals, 15 assists, 22 points in 15 games
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
5 goals, 9 assists, 14 points in 46 games
Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
19 goals, 20 assists, 39 points in 46 games
Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Flint Firebirds
5 goals, 2 assists, 7 points in 13 games (Flint)
14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points in 36 games (Kingston)
Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points in 28 games
Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
14 goals, 18 assists, 32 points in 37 games
Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
10-13-0, 2.72 GAA, .923 save percentage, 1 shutout
Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
19-10-0, 2.06 GAA, .930 save percentage, 3 shutouts
Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
2 goals, 6 assists, 8 points in 28 games
Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 7 games (SHL)
3 goals, 11 assists, 14 points in 10 games (U20)
Stockselius has been playing in the SHL over his last four games, helping Djurgardens pick up four straight wins.