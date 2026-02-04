5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

1. Battle Stations

One game left before the NHL breaks for the Winter Olympics.

And what a capper for the Flames, who wrap up their pre-Olympic schedule on Scotiabank Saddledome ice with a Battle of Alberta against the Oilers.

Monday's contest against the Maple Leafs was noisy - raucous, even - and this evening's matchup promises more of the same as Calgary looks to go into the break on a winning note.

And that 4-2 setback against Toronto nearly took a similar turn to their season-opener against Edmonton. An early three-goal deficit, followed by a furious comeback only this time, the third-period chances the Flames were able to generate just couldn't fall in.

"We have a lot of guys that battle hard in this room, we have really good leaders that lead the way," forward Joel Farabee said post-game. "There’s no quit, ever, in this locker room. I’ve always appreciated that since I’ve come here."

It was Farabee's line - with Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary - that helped get the offence going, too, with a pair of second-period markers Monday. Kadri notched his 10th of the year and played with pace and purpose against the club that drafted him, the type of performance his Head Coach hopes to see replicated in another fixture not short on intensity.

"There’s a point here, a point there, now there’s a two-point night," Ryan Huska said of Kadri's recent run of form. "So when he’s around the puck a little bit more often, when things start to go for him, there is a tendency for more to come.

"So that’s our belief, and that’s our hope that that’ll continue to happen for us."

A win tonight, and the Flames can hit the break on a high note.

A victory this evening, too, and they'll secure a season series win against those Blue and Orange fellas from up the QEII, too.