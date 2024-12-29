Chomp, Chomp!

The Sharks forced the issue a bit more in the third, a period that breezed by; at one point, the two sides went more than seven minutes without a stoppage in play.
Coleman made a fine defensive play two minutes into the period, preventing San Jose forward Klim Kostin from accessing a rebound in the crease by angling his body and shielding the loose cage.
Wolf saved his best for last, though.
With the Sharks net empty, he made a pair of game-saving stops; one off former Calgary forward Tyler Toffoli at the right post, the next a robbery of a Mikael Granlund chance from just outside the blue paint with 30 seconds left on the clock.
Huberdeau iced the game with an empty-netter in the final second of play, scoring his eighth goal over his past 11 outings.