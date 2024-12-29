Chomp, Chomp!

After withstanding a bit of pressure from the home side in the first four minutes, the Flames dominated the first period, outshooting San Jose 17-7 and holding their hosts without a shot on goal for over 16 minutes.

Wolf was forced into a doorstep save off Nico Sturm at the 2:30 mark, and from then on, Calgary consistently pressured Sharks netminder Yaroslav Askarov.

The line of Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil was responsible for shifting the tide early, a lengthy shift resulted in a Pospisil chance from the high slot that Askarov turned away.

On their next shift, they made good. Kadri won a face-off back to MacKenzie Weegar, who fired a puck low toward the net that Huberdeau deftly deflected through his legs and into the goal.