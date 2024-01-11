5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes

1. Last Time out

All gas.

No brakes.

It was a pedal-down type of third period for the Flames Tuesday as they scored four unanswered goals to overcome a 3-2 deficit and defeat the reeling Ottawa Senators 6-3.

Blake Coleman and Yegor Sharangovich tallied a pair of goals each, but it was Noah Hanifin who stole the show, plotting one of the finest individual performances of the season with a goal and two helpers in the third period alone, along with a season-high plus-five rating.

“It might have been his best game I’ve seen him play,” Head Coach Ryan Huska glowed of the blueliner, whose 24:47 topped all skaters in the contest. “He was really good for us tonight. Skating-wise, how he handled the puck ... He was in the rush a lot. He did a lot of really good things for us tonight.”

With Hanifin leading the charge in that thunderous third period, there were truly no passengers on this night.

Their top gunners came through when it mattered most, with Coleman (17) and Sharangovich (14) now sitting 1-2 in in the goal column, while Jacob Markstrom was excellent, yet again, with a 30-save outing that maintains a north-of-.930 save percentage since returning from a broken finger on Dec. 18.

But the most magnificent play-driver was the 21st captain in franchise lore – the man who’s now done it for 949 nights with the Flaming C emblazoned on his chest.

On the night when he tied former skipper Mark Giordano for second place in all-time games as a Flame, Mikael Backlund had a night to remember.

It started with his adorable, four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Tillie, surprising him by reading out the starting lineup before puck drop.

It finished with him leading the team with six shots on nine attempts, along with seven scoring chances and three from the high-danger areas, and one assist in 19:10 of ice time.

"A lot of good things to celebrate," Coleman said.

Indeed.