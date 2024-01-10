Up, up and away.

The Flames will have seat backs and table trays upright, and an extra cheering section securely stowed as they jet off to Arizona and Vegas for a two-game trip this week.

The team is bringing along Dads and mentors for the voyage south, and for rookie forward Connor Zary, it’s a unique chance to give his father, Scott, a front-row seat to life in the NHL, and life on the road.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for both of us,” the younger Zary said as the team packed up Wednesday morning at Scotiabank Saddledome. “I know there’s guys who’ve been playing for six, seven years who have never done a Dad’s trip yet and this is their first one, so I think it’s pretty special for everyone in the locker room and especially, speaking for myself, it’s a pretty cool moment, to enjoy it with my Dad.”

Scott raced back from Ontario where he was visiting his older son just in time to see his son’s NHL debut in November, and he got to see another highlight-reel goal in person Tuesday when the 22-year-old ripped a puck into the top corner in that 6-3 win over Ottawa.

“I always say I taught him everything,” Scott beamed with a laugh. “It’s exciting, he used to shoot pucks in the back yard all the time, we’d always play around, have fun; him and Mom would go out but he’d call Dad because Mom couldn’t shoot straight!

“But seeing him out there, fulfilling his dreams, and putting that puck in the net makes its so much sweeter; he’s earned it all.”

This week, though, Scott and his fellow Dads get to see first-hand just what happens on the road, from travel routines, to morning skates, though it remains to be seen whether a blow-by-blow account of arena catering - made famous last week by the father of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck - will make it to social media.

The fact that Zary’s enjoyed such a seamless transition to the NHL in this, his third pro season, speaks not only to his talent and work ethic, but also the support system that’s helped him throughout his career.

In 31 games as a Flame, he’s put up 21 points and sits second on the squad with a +13 rating.

And he’s doing it close enough to his childhood home of Saskatoon that his parents can watch him play out his dream live and in living colour.

“Calgary’s kind of become like a second home for me,” Zary said. “Knowing that it’s close to home is pretty special, and knowing that my Mom and my Dad can always come up when I need them, or whenever they want to, and just come and enjoy this time and this opportunity is pretty special.”