'Be Our Seventh Player'

Jakob Pelletier and his Wranglers mates hoping fans bring the noise this weekend

20240503_Pelletier
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

It’s playoff gameday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

And Jakob Pelletier’s ready for it.

Pelletier and the Wranglers kick off their best-of-five Pacific Division Semifinal against Coachella Valley with an eye on gaining an early advantage, and raising the roof.

The post-season calls for big energy, and Pelletier’s hoping the fans bring the noise this weekend.

“It’s gonna be huge, we’ve only got two home games for this round, so hopefully the fans are going to show up,” he said after the Wranglers held a brief morning skate Friday at the ‘Dome. “I think for us, they can be extra important, they can be our seventh player, right? I think we kind of feed off their emotions, when they’re loud, the guys in here enjoy it and we get a boost out of it. Hopefully we get two big crowds coming up this weekend.”

Pelletier’s used to bringing fans to their feet, too.

In last season’s Wranglers playoff opener, he played overtime hero in a 3-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks that sent the building into a frenzy.

“I mean anytime you get a chance to score a big goal, it’s a great feeling, especially here in front of the fans,” he said, eyes lighting up as he recalled the play. “I remember the first game (had) a good crowd, I think 7,000 fans, it was great we got the lead 1-0, then Game 2 we won in overtime again, I think it was Matt Phillips who scored. The emotion, the vibes here were unbelievable.”

For the 23-year-old, the chase for the Calder Cup could not have come at a better time, either.

After missing a good chunk of the regular season with injury, he finished the year with 12 points in 18 games at the AHL level, adding an assist and five shots on goal in last week’s two-game sweep in Tucson.

Always energetic, Pelletier’s looking forward to another chance to play high-stakes hockey beginning this evening.

“I’m feeling good, anytime you get a chance to play in the playoffs, it’s a great feeling,” he shared. “It’s the time of the year that you want to play hockey, every game is an important game.

“Hopefully we can get a win tonight here in Game 1.”

