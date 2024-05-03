The post-season calls for big energy, and Pelletier’s hoping the fans bring the noise this weekend.

“It’s gonna be huge, we’ve only got two home games for this round, so hopefully the fans are going to show up,” he said after the Wranglers held a brief morning skate Friday at the ‘Dome. “I think for us, they can be extra important, they can be our seventh player, right? I think we kind of feed off their emotions, when they’re loud, the guys in here enjoy it and we get a boost out of it. Hopefully we get two big crowds coming up this weekend.”

Pelletier’s used to bringing fans to their feet, too.

In last season’s Wranglers playoff opener, he played overtime hero in a 3-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks that sent the building into a frenzy.

“I mean anytime you get a chance to score a big goal, it’s a great feeling, especially here in front of the fans,” he said, eyes lighting up as he recalled the play. “I remember the first game (had) a good crowd, I think 7,000 fans, it was great we got the lead 1-0, then Game 2 we won in overtime again, I think it was Matt Phillips who scored. The emotion, the vibes here were unbelievable.”