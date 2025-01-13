5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks

1. On A Hu-Ge Run

Jonathan Huberdeau – or as teammate Yegor Sharangovich would say: Jonathan Hubearrrrrrdo – is tearing it up.

He scored the game-winner to push the Flames past the Kings Saturday night in a 2-1 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome, his second game-winner in as many outings as he notched the decider against the Ducks in Anaheim on Jan. 7.

He's got a red-hot sticm tallying 10 times in his last 14 games, and has 20 points in his last 20 tilts.

Matt Coronato scored Calgary's other goal and had an assist on Huberdeau's tally. More on him below in Player to Watch.

The Flames and Blackhawks last met in a wild one in Calgary, where the homeside prevailed 6-4 on Dec. 21.

Huberdeau, Coronato, Nazem Kadri, Connor Zary and Blake Coleman and scored for the Flames, while Connor Bedard had tallied for the Blackhawks as Calgary led 5-1 after 40 minutes.

But Chicago stormed back with three goals in the third period, the last off the stick of Ilya Mikheyev with 1:08 left for a nailbiting finish. But captain Mikael Backlund iced it with an empty-netter to give the C of Red an early Christmas present.

The Flames also won 3-1 at home on Oct. 15.

Calgary recalled forward Rory Kerins from the AHL's Wranglers on Friday with Zary sidelined due to injury. The 22-year-old - who has a league-leading 21 goals in the 'A' - is expected to make his Flames debut on this road trip.

"Part of it’s getting him around the coaching staff, for us, around the players, around some meetings, having a chance to get himself on the ice in a practice; I think creating a little bit of familiarity so it’s not all brand-new for him when he comes up here," said head coach Ryan Huska prior to Saturday's game. "And as I said yesterday, he’s going to get himself into the game, it’s just a matter of when. So it’s just a matter of getting to know the player a little bit more - both ways - from him to us, and us to him."