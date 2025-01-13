Say What - 'Best Version Of Myself'

Ryan Huska on Rory Kerins' NHL debut:

"Very special for him, and the advice is just to go out and do what he does best, and have fun with it. He gets this opportunity one time, and that’s it, so I want to make sure that he understands that he should enjoy it, I know he’s going to have some family here tonight. And then he’s here for a reason, to remember that. He’s done an unreal job of persevering, and staying with it, making sure you kept belief in him, in his game and his ability. He’s here because of that. Just go out there and do what you do best."

On Huberdeau's recent run of games:

"He’s still playing the same type of game that he has for us over the last little while, but right now, I think he feels better about maybe how much value he brings to the team in different ways. So it’s not just the offence that he’s been known for over the years, he’s now become a better player in other areas of the game. And I think he understands that there’s a different level of value that some nights, ‘hey, if I don’t score, I’m going to do something on the other side to try and help our team win.’ So I’ve appreciated that about his game, and how he’s come to the rink every day to help bring a lot of people along."

On Dustin Wolf getting another start in goal:

"He’s earned it, and we talk about that a lot. We mentioned that in Calgary a while ago, that if we can get someone on a bit of a run, then they’re going to get a little bit more time in the net. I thought he was excellent for us against L.A. The first period was, he got us through it really and allowed us to be in a position to win that game. So he deserved to go back in tonight."