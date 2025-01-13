Say What - 'Best Version Of Myself'

The buzz ahead of Monday's tilt in the Windy City

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on his recent success:

"(I'm) just focusing on the team. We’re in a spot right now where we can’t afford to lose some games, so I’m just trying to play my best, be the best version of myself to help this team to get some wins."

On facing the Blackhawks:

"We know they’re an offensive team, they can score some goals, so I think it’s just to manage that, and play well defensively like we have been doing. Play them hard, I think that’s our identity. Play with some character, and be ready right off the start."

On Rory Kerins and his expected NHL debut:

"It’s special, you’re always gonna remember your first game. For Rory, I think he’s been playing really well this year, he’s earned his spot. It’s always awesome to see a guy working so hard, and (getting) his chance to get his first game. Really happy for him, I’m sure it’s going to go well."

Joel Hanley on the importance of the upcoming four-game road trip:

"I think it’s massive. We know the importance of it, and we’ve been (doing) well on the road these past few games. We just want to continue that and build on what we’ve done so far."

On keys against the Blackhawks:

"They have a lot of skill on their team. I think we just have to be aware of that, they can strike at any time. Be good defensively like we’ve done for a lot of this year, and just take that away from them as much as we can."

On Rory Kerins and his expected NHL debut:

"I just remember being really nervous, I’m sure he’s feeling the same thing. Just enjoy it as much as you can, take it all in. It goes by pretty quick. I’m really excited for him."

Ryan Huska on Rory Kerins' NHL debut:

"Very special for him, and the advice is just to go out and do what he does best, and have fun with it. He gets this opportunity one time, and that’s it, so I want to make sure that he understands that he should enjoy it, I know he’s going to have some family here tonight. And then he’s here for a reason, to remember that. He’s done an unreal job of persevering, and staying with it, making sure you kept belief in him, in his game and his ability. He’s here because of that. Just go out there and do what you do best."

On Huberdeau's recent run of games:

"He’s still playing the same type of game that he has for us over the last little while, but right now, I think he feels better about maybe how much value he brings to the team in different ways. So it’s not just the offence that he’s been known for over the years, he’s now become a better player in other areas of the game. And I think he understands that there’s a different level of value that some nights, ‘hey, if I don’t score, I’m going to do something on the other side to try and help our team win.’ So I’ve appreciated that about his game, and how he’s come to the rink every day to help bring a lot of people along."

On Dustin Wolf getting another start in goal:

"He’s earned it, and we talk about that a lot. We mentioned that in Calgary a while ago, that if we can get someone on a bit of a run, then they’re going to get a little bit more time in the net. I thought he was excellent for us against L.A. The first period was, he got us through it really and allowed us to be in a position to win that game. So he deserved to go back in tonight."

