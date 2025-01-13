Say What - 'Best Version Of Myself'

Jonathan Huberdeau on his recent success:
"(I'm) just focusing on the team. We’re in a spot right now where we can’t afford to lose some games, so I’m just trying to play my best, be the best version of myself to help this team to get some wins."
On facing the Blackhawks:
"We know they’re an offensive team, they can score some goals, so I think it’s just to manage that, and play well defensively like we have been doing. Play them hard, I think that’s our identity. Play with some character, and be ready right off the start."
On Rory Kerins and his expected NHL debut:
"It’s special, you’re always gonna remember your first game. For Rory, I think he’s been playing really well this year, he’s earned his spot. It’s always awesome to see a guy working so hard, and (getting) his chance to get his first game. Really happy for him, I’m sure it’s going to go well."