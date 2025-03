The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through the support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. For over 40 years the Calgary Flames Foundation has been Helping Kids Play and Prosper.

Over $64 million has been invested into southern Alberta communities since inception.

Thank you for the support of the Calgary Flames Foundation. We hope you take the time to review the Calgary Flames Foundation 2023-24 Impact Report.

Click here to download PDF version of the report