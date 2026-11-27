Thanksgiving is in the books, which means one thing, the Ducks (12-13-1) will host the Kings (8-12-2) in their annual Black Friday Freeway Faceoff.

Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Anaheim put an end to its four-game skid with a commanding 7-0 victory over the Sharks on Wednesday. The win was good for the team’s first shutout since the 2024-25 season.

“We go through these [lulls], and then we have a really great game,” said Alex Killorn, who had two goals in the win. “Hopefully, we continue with that momentum. It just felt good tonight, everyone was skating good, we had good gaps and the D played really well.”

Per Ducks public relations, fourteen different Ducks skaters found the score sheet with four posting multi-point outings.

That included – stop if you’ve heard this before – Cutter Gauthier, who had one of the team’s seven goals.

The score was good for his 23rd of the season (tied for NHL lead) and his 21st in his last 14 games, becoming the first American player in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

Gauthier’s goal also marked his 19th of the month, one away for tying Teemu Selanne for the most in a calendar month (WIN, March 1993).

Laurent Brossoit, who was called up Wednesday morning and started for the Ducks, made 23 saves on the night and improved to 5-1-0 with Anaheim this season.

"‘Bross’ made some big saves there," head coach Joel Quenneville said. "Got a couple breaks as well, but real solid in the net."

The Kings are 3-1-0 in their last four games and most recently earned a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Monday.

Artemi Panarin leads the club in goals, assists, and points (8+12=20).

This marks the first of four regular season games between these two teams. They’ll meet again tomorrow at Crypto.com Arena for the second game of a back-to-back.