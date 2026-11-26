Cutter Gauthier continues to stay hot and tonight became the first American in NHL history to score 21 goals in his last 14 games.

Gauthier joins elite company alongside Lemieux, Teemu Selanne, Alexander Mogilny, Bernie Nicholls, and Wayne Gretzky, as the only players from any country to accomplish this feat since the start of the 1925-26 season.

The Ducks forward also became the eighth player and just the second American, after Pat LaFontaine, in NHL history to score 19 or more goals in a calendar month, extending his Ducks single-month record.

Gauthier now sits one goal shy of tying the NHL record for most goals in a calendar month (20), shared by Selanne (20 in March 1993 with Winnipeg), and Joe Malone (20 in Feb. 1921 with Hamilton).