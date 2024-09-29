Practice then Prague for Devils | NOTEBOOK

Seamus Casey Practice Before Prague
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The Devils are practicing on Sunday morning before heading to Europe. On Sunday evening, they will travel to Prague to prepare to open their season at O2 Arena against the Buffalo Sabres.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

The Roster

After several weeks of a grueling training camp. the opening night roster, along with a couple of extra players, has been whittled down. With the team traveling to Prague Sunday evening, the group on the ice in the morning are those headed overseas.

Apart from the 23-man roster that will head to Europe and start the season against the Buffalo Sabres, there will be extra bodies traveling in the case of an injury. Among those on the ice were Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, and Shane Bowers, and the team also had nine defensemen. Notably, rookie Seamus Casey was among them and skated on a pairing with Simon Nemec. Colton White is among those headed to Europe, as is Nick DeSimone.

Brett Pesce, who is still recovering from off-season surgery, skated with the main group, but will not travel with the club.

Jacob Markstrom, Jake Allen and Nico Daws will be the three goaltenders on the roster in Prague.

