Meet Big C | FEATURE 

To understand the nickname Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov gave Anton Silayev, we need to take a quick detour into the Russian alphabet.

Silayev’s name in Russian is written: Антон Силаев.

In Russian, the letter ‘C’ is pronounced like the English ‘S’.

So, Силаев in Russian is pronounced Silayev in English — not Cilayev.

There’s that “C”, which, remember, sounds like an “S.”

Got it?

Alright. Now we can begin!

“I call him 'Big C,'” Larionov said with a laugh during a call from his home in Moscow. “We had three Antons on the team, so I started calling him 'Big C' because he’s such a big kid.”

And he’s not kidding. The Devils' defensive prospect towers at 6-foot-7 without skates, and he’s only 19. He was even younger when Larionov first gave him the nickname.

"When I saw him for the first time, it was kind of illegal, I can tell you that, to bring a 16-year-old kid to train with the KHL team," Larionov joked. "I had like five or six guys injured and kind of recovering from injury. So I had a group skating and I decided to bring, like, four guys from the junior team, and one of the kids was "Big C", I watched him skate a couple of drills. And then usually you decide when you are watching a small-area game, the details like body position, active stick, and all the little things like when you want to see in the young players, and also his kind of skating ability. He impressed me big time."

And he hasn't stopped impressing since.

'Big C' was never far from Larionov's mind even though he couldn't have him on his KHL team. But when that opening finally arrived, Larionov was insistent. He was going to coach Silayev.

"The year after that season (when he first saw him), I got him finally registered to play in the KHL," Larionov recalls. "I got a phone call from the junior team and they asked me, 'When will you send him back to the training camp? After four days, five days?' I said, 'No, no, no, no, he's gonna play the whole season, he’s not coming back to you guys, that’s for sure.' So that's what gave him so much confidence. And he's eager, very eager, to learn."