NAME: Trenten Bennett
POSITION: G
ACQUIRED: Devils' 4th-round (99th overall) in 2025
DIMENSIONS: 6-8, 207lb
Trenten Bennett | PROSPECT PROFILE
2024-25 Stats
TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
W-L-T
GAA
SV%
Owen Sound
OHL
6
1-4-0
2.65
.923
NEXT SEASON: Bennett will be returning to the Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League.
NOTE 'EM: Bennett has committed to play for St. Lawrence in the NCAA beginning in the 2026-27 season.
QUOTE 'EM: "If I told myself a year ago that I'd be talking to Martin Brodeur, I wouldn't believe it. It's insane. When he speaks and gives you advice you want to listen and take it all in. He texted me after I got drafted, which is pretty cool. I'm just trying to take in everything he says."