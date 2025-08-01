The Life of an NHL Scout | FEATURE

NHL scouts share a lot of similar traits. They all have an intense passion for the game. You would have to in order to pour so much time and energy, and so much of their lives, into traveling and evaluating players.

But a lesser-known trait is that many of them are also amateur meteorologists. As best they can be anyways. After all, when so much of your job is dictated by traveling, knowing weather patterns becomes an essential part of your job. Charting the weather is just another trick to the trade.

But despite their best efforts, even for professional meteorologists, the weather can be unpredictable.

“Going through Ontario, you’re sometimes chasing a lake effect snowstorm home and trying to beat it,” Lachance said. “In those instances, it could not be snowing and all of a sudden you get a foot of snow in an hour. I’ve been in a few of those.”

One year, Lachance was attending the World Junior Under-18 Championship in Europe. And getting there required overcoming some obstacles.

“Massachusetts had a ton of snow. I ended up flying out of a blizzard on Monday to the tournament,” he said. “Then when I was flying home, there was another blizzard. So, I left through a blizzard and came back in a blizzard. We almost got diverted to Maine.”

Beyond weather, there are also the usual travel issues.

“There’s always plane cancellations, where you get on the plane, are waiting, then there’s a mechanical problem and you have to deboard and wait four or five hours for the next one,” Lachance said.

Scouts are all too aware of these possible issues and always have contingency plans (driving or carpooling can be options). But in some circumstances – such as flying from a remote spot like Halifax to Boston – you’re only option is to wait.

“Some places it’s tough to get another plane to those areas,” Lachance said. “So, you end up waiting a long time to get home, But I wouldn’t change it for the world. This is what I love to do.”