The Life of an NHL Scout | FEATURE

Monday
Scott Lachance’s alarm fires off around 4 a.m. He rises from bed, dresses and collects his suitcases, packed the night before, backpack and other items he’ll need for the next seven days. He hops in his car and makes the all-too-familiar drive to Logan Airport in Boston.
From there, the routine takes over. He parks in the same garage and same parking area every time, often the same parking spot. He takes his usual pathway through the security line, sometimes recognizing the workers and staff. He arrives at his gate, boards his flight and gets airborne. After a quick connection in Detroit, he finally arrives at his destination in Seattle at 1 p.m. PT after seven total hours in the air and 12 hours after his alarm went off.
Lachance shuttles to pick up his rental car and darts off to his hotel to drop his things, get a bite to eat and get ready to attend that evening’s Western Hockey League action between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Red Deer Rebels.