Slow Start Costs Devils on Island | GAME STORY

"It was a funny game. I don't think this was effort-based so much," said Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe. "We made some mistakes. Our penalty kill gives up three. Our penalty kill has been quite strong for us but when you give up three it's going to be a tough night. And we gave up a breakaway, these kind of things piled on in the game."

After the Devils' Nate Bastian took a penalty 27 seconds in the game, the Islanders converted to open the scoring. Fredrik Karlstrom flicked a shot from the left circle past Devils netminder Jake Allen with eight seconds to go in the man advantage.

Kyle MacLean blocked a shot and turned it into a breakaway, wristing a shot high blocker just inside the post and in to double the Islanders' lead.

Isles netminder Semyon Varlamov came up big, making two stops on Dawson Mercer from in close.

Oliver Wahlstrom tripped up Simon Nemec 12 minutes into the opening frame to give the Devils their first power play of the game but Islanders were able to kill that off.

New York got another power play marker late in the frame, however. Bo Horvat one-timed a shot from the slot by Allen with 16 seconds to go, putting the home team in front 3-0.

Shots on goal after one period were 10-5 for the Devils.

Keefe added that he felt that the penalty kill struggles took the focus away from some of the good things the team was doing.

"I liked a lot about our first period," he began. "The Hischier line had some good shifts. A major positive in the game was that line. We're not happy with the result here today but I feel different about this one than I did the other night (a 5-3 loss at home to Washington).

Jesper Bratt reflected on the team's preseason performance and where he saw the most room for improvement.

"We made some progress each game system-wise but we're still not there when it comes to battles. That's one thing that we can (do to) make it better. We're going to do that through hard work in practices where that detail is going to be the engine for us," Bratt began.

"All of us want to win every shift, it doesn't matter if it's preseason or not. There's a process and you try to learn from it and get better from it. We want to play more games but now we're looking forward to some really dialed-in practices. We're a committed group. We know what we're capable of and we have control to get better with our battles."