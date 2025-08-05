Jakub Malek | PROSPECT PROFILE

malek
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

NAME: Jakub Malek
POSITION: G
ACQUIRED: Devils' 4th-round (100th overall) in 2021
DIMENSIONS: 6-4, 190lb

2024-25 Stats

TEAM
LEAGUE
GP
W-L-T
GAA
SV%
Ilves
Liiga
33
15-11-6
2.09
.910

NEXT SEASON: Malek will attend Devils training camp and will likely play a big portion of the year with Utica of the American Hockey League.

NOTE 'EM: The Czechia native recorded four shutouts in 2024-25 with Ilves. That ranked second for all goaltenders in Liiga. His save percentage (.910) ranked fifth.

QUOTE 'EM: On his goals next season with Utica:

"To win the Calder Cup. I can't wait to be there because it will be something totally new for me. I can't wait for the fun, I can't wait for the games, I can't wait to be there with the guys."

Malek discusses how much he’s looking forward to coming over to North America next season.

